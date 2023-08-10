Rapper Travis Scott’s Concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome May Have Put Ancient Sites ‘At Risk’

The Circus Maximus in the center of ancient Rome was one of the world's largest sports stadiums.

After a performance at Rome’s Circus Maximus by American rapper Travis Scott sparked concerns about an earthquake on Monday evening, the director of the nearby Colosseum is calling for an end to concerts at the ancient Roman venue.

According to a CNN report, residents made “hundreds of calls” to the local fire service thinking there had been an earthquake.

It was confirmed with local authorities, however, that the tremors were caused by thousands of people jumping at Scott’s concert. That night, he introduced Ye (aka Kanye West), who has not publicly performed since making antisemitic comments online.

As a result, Colosseum director Alfonsina Russo is calling for an end to mega concerts at the Circus Maximus.

“The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall,” she told Italian news outlet AGI. “These mega rock concerts put it at risk, including the Palatine Hill nearby.”

She added that “rock concerts should be held in stadiums so as not to endanger public safety.”

Only operas and ballets, Russo believes, should be held at the venue.

The Circus Maximus is an ancient Roman chariot-racing and entertainment venue situated between Rome’s Aventine and Palatine hills, along with the Colosseum, among other irreplaceable monuments. In recent years, the Circus Maximus has become a popular concert venue. This summer, it has hosted bands such as Imagine Dragons, Guns n’ Roses, and Bruce Springsteen.

In addition to the shaking on Monday, at least 60 concertgoers needed medical attention after an attendee dispersed pepper spray into the crowd. A 14-year-old who scaled a fake wall to see the concert was also injured after falling 13 feet.

This is not the first time Scott’s concerts have been considered negligent. In 2021 a crowd crush at Houston’s Astroworld Festival killed 10 people and injured hundreds more.

It is also not the first time a giant music concert has caused tremors. Just last month, a Taylor Swift concert in Seattle caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.