Shake-Up at Frieze: Rebecca Ann Siegel Steps Down as Americas Director

Rebecca Ann Siegel, the director of Americas and content for Frieze who oversees the fair’s events in New York and Los Angeles, said she would leave her post next month. The news comes a week before Frieze is set to launch an L.A.-focused online viewing room on July 27.

In a statement, Victoria Siddall, the global director of Frieze’s fairs, said, “On behalf of everyone at Frieze, I want to thank Rebecca for everything she has achieved over the past few years. I have greatly admired her work on the magazine, and it has been a real pleasure working with her on Frieze New York and Frieze Los Angeles. She leaves all of these in excellent shape for 2022 and beyond. We are excited to see what she does next and wish her all the very best.”

Siegel, who did not announce her next career plans, joined Frieze in 2018. She was initially brought on as the publisher of Frieze magazine, where she oversaw the publication’s redesign and the appointment of Andrew Durbin as its editor-in-chief in 2019. She soon transitioned into overseeing the fair’s U.S. editions as well. During that time she helped launch a new edition in Los Angeles in 2019 and helped secure the Shed as the site for the 2021 edition of its New York fair in May.

Prior to her time at Frieze, Siegel was the publisher of the now-defunct Even magazine. She had previously held positions at the art advisor firm Ruth Catone and Pace Gallery.

It is not the only recent departure by a high-profile figure at a major fair. Earlier this month, Noah Horowitz, who had been director Americas for Art Basel since 2017, announced that he would leave his role at the fair. (The Financial Times recently reported that Horowitz might soon join an auction house.) In 2020, Loring Randolph, the director of Frieze New York, left her full-time position at the fair to serve as the director for the New York–based private collection of Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger. (Randolph is still affiliated with the fair, working in a contract position as director of programming.)

In May, Frieze confirmed that it would launch a new fair in Seoul in September 2022, to coincide with the annual Korea International Art Fair. After the forthcoming L.A. online viewing room next week, Frieze’s next in-person fair will be its marquee London edition in October, followed by one in Los Angeles in February 2022. For its next L.A. edition, the fair move to a new home in Beverly Hills.