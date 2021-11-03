A Painting Stolen in East Germany’s Biggest Art Heist May be an Unknown Rembrandt

In 1979, five Old Master paintings were stolen from Schloss Friedenstein in Gotha, in the former East Germany’s most audacious art heist. The group of works was recovered last September, and researchers now believe one of them, a Dutch portrait of a bearded elderly man, to be an unknown Rembrandt.

The portrait of the old man dates from between 1629 and 1632, and was the most damaged of the five works, having sustained deep scratches during the theft. Following their restoration, all five paintings are now on display at Schloss Friedenstein in the exhibition “Back in Gotha! The Lost Masterpieces,” which runs through August 21 2022.

Over the centuries, the portrait of the old man has been attributed to Jan Lievens, a close contemporary of Rembrandt, and to Ferdinand Bol, a student of Rembrandt’s workshop. The attribution to Bol was bolstered by his signature on the back of the canvas.

But the researchers who undertook the restoration and scientific analysis of the painting don’t believe either Bol or Lievens to be its artist. Timo Trümper, curator of the exhibition at Schloss Friedenstein, told the Art Newspaper that the signature only suggests that Bol owned the portrait at some point.