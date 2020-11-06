Rem Koolhaas Reconsidered, Philip Guston Show Bumped Up, and More: Morning Links from November 6, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Jason Farago reconsiders the Rem Koolhaas-organized “Countryside, the Future” exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum at a time when “the divide between America’s cities and its hinterlands seems deeper than ever, with urban and rural having become almost synonyms for blue and red.” [The New York Times]

Margaret Carrigan surveyed “what the presidential election means for the U.S. art market—no matter who is in the Oval Office.” [The Art Newspaper]

After an original announcement of a delay lasting up to four years, the museums behind a controversial Philip Guston exhibition said the show will now open at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston in May 2022. [The Art Newspaper]

Art

On the occasion of her biggest exhibition to date, split between two venues in California, Alison Saar talks about “Black Panther imagery, the goddess Yemoja and her own quest to balance anger and beauty.” [The New York Times]

Critics at the Guardian compiled an extensive list of “culture to cheer you up during the second lockdown,” with recommendations for art as well as music, books, games, TV shows, and more. [The Guardian]

Peering up toward the heavens, Artspace assembled some works taking the sky as their subject. [Artspace]

Culture

“Black Art Library started as a Black History Month experiment where Asmaa Walton would post the covers of anthologies and art books from Black visual culture. Very quickly, the project grew in scope.” [Hyperallergic]

For a new show about Islamic Africa, Minneapolis Institute of Art curator Jan-Lodewijk Grootaers teamed with Amallina Mohamed, curator at the Somali Museum of Minnesota. “I thought it was impossible to do this show without someone who has lived experience in this religion,” Grootaers said, “and knows how to treat objects respectfully.” [The Minneapolis Star-Tribune]

Photographs from an outdoor exhibition tell the vibrant story of London’s Ridley Road—a “gritty stretch of Hackney packed with Afro hair salons and market stalls [that] is said to be ‘directly linked to Africa.'” [The Guardian]

Historic churches in Naples, Italy, are at risk from sinkholes. [The Art Newspaper]