Former Remai Modern Director Gregory Burke Removed from Workplace Harassment Complaint

One of the Canadian art world’s biggest ongoing controversies has taken a new turn.

A gender-based workplace harassment complaint leveled against Gregory Burke, the former director and CEO of the Remai Modern museum in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, has been stayed by Justice Brenda Hildebrandt, a judge in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench, according to CBC News. On Tuesday, Hildebrandt ordered that Burke’s name be removed from the complaint filed to the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission in 2015.

The complaint was submitted by a woman who worked with Burke from 2013 to 2014 at the Mendel Art Gallery, which would later become Remai Modern.

“He has languished under the cloud of uncertainty for too long,” the judge wrote of Burke in her decision. She added that the 31-month-long investigation’s length precipitated “significant prejudice” to Burke.

Burke resigned from his post as CEO and director of the Remai Modern last year with plans to helm the Auckland Art Gallery in New Zealand. Burke later withdrew his application to direct the Auckland Art Gallery after news of the harassment allegations was reported.

In a statement posted to Twitter today, Burke said that he is “greatly relieved” by the judge’s decision to stay the complaint.

“I have been committed to exacting standards of professionalism throughout my career and I have always supported gender equality, as any fair review of my work as a curator and museum director would reveal,” Burke wrote.

“Today is an opportunity to move forward and look ahead,” Burke continued in his tweeted statement. “I look forward to resuming my career in 2020.”

Reached by ARTnews, a representative for Remai Modern declined to comment on the judge’s decision.