Rembrandt Self-Portrait Sells for $18.8 M., Petrit Halilaj Drops Out of Belgrade Biennial, and More: Morning Links from July 29, 2020

News

A Rembrandt self-portrait sold for $18.8 million at a Sotheby’s sale in London on Tuesday, setting a record for the most expensive work of its kind ever sold at auction. But that painting was not the sale’s top lot: a $28.9 million Joan Miró previously owned by collector Ronald Perelman topped the auction. [Art Market Monitor]

Artist Petrit Halilaj has dropped out of the Belgrade Biennial, alleging that the Serbian art festival refused to acknowledge his Kosovar identity. [Artnet News]

An investigation into the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s workplace has uncovered allegations of inappropriate behavior and abuse. [The Philadelphia Inquirer]

A California man has been indicted on charges of illegally importing a Roman mosaic that may have been looted from Syria. [The Art Newspaper]

Art and Artists

Kerry James Marshall has unveiled his latest body of work: a series based on John James Audobon’s famed pictures of birds, with sly gestures toward the theory that those paintings’ creator was Black. [The New York Times]

Artist Sean Scully previously announced that he would donate 180 of his works to the Staatliche Kunsthalle Karlsruhe in Germany, in a gift that would feature $117.3 million worth of art. But, according to officials in the country, the donation has reached a strange impasse. [Monopol]

A Black Lives Matter street artwork outside Trump Tower in New York has been vandalized multiple times. [The New York Times]

Misc.

With the future of the Seattle Art Fair left uncertain, 18 galleries in the Washington city have launched their own DIY version of the event, which they’ve called the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair. [The Seattle Times]

Italian police have found a German couple who is believed to have stolen vases, glasses, and carafes from the Glasmuseum Hentrich in Dusseldorf, Germany. [Monopol]