Republican Senator Blocks Creation of Smithsonian Museums Dedicated to Women and Latinos and More: Morning Links from December 11, 2020

News

The Historic Royal Palaces has received a £40m grant in Covid-19 emergency funding, though a spokeswoman for the institution said the funds would not prevent further redundancies. [The Art Newspaper]

Citing “draconian austerity measures” in Mexico’s cultural sector, the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art is urging the nation’s government to take immediate action to ensure the future of its art institutions and workers. [Hyperallergic]

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is tapping the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to lead an effort to reimagine the area around the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. [The Washington Post]

Banksy has confirmed he is behind a new artwork depicting a woman sneezing out her dentures which appeared on a house in Bristol. [ARTnews]

Museums

Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, has blocked the creation of two long-anticipated Smithsonian museums dedicated to women and Latinos, saying that the nation does not need “separate but equal museums.” [CNN]

France has announced that it would delay lifting some Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, leaving museums shuttered for three more weeks. [France24]

The Albright Knox will debut two new galleries when it reopens in 2022 as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, as well as major exhibitions on Stanley Whitney and Marisol Escoba. [Buffalo News]

For the first time in 20 years, Jackson Pollock’s monumental “Mural” is back in New York at the Guggenheim.​ [The New York Times]

Art & Artists

Ahead of a major retrospective at the Whitney, photographer Dawoud Bey reflects on the formative days of his career and imagines the future of the medium. [Aperture]

Teresita Fernández talked to ARTnews on the occasion of her new solo show at Lehmann Maupin gallery in New York: “I’m curious always just for myself: Where am I? What is this place? So many of us don’t even know our own history.” [ARTnews]

After a 30-year hiatus, pioneering graffiti artist Futura is the star of two new exhibitions in New York. [The New York Times]