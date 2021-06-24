Restored Paris Landmarks Reopen, Embattled Richard Meier Retires, and More: Morning Links for June 24, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

IT IS A GREAT TIME TO BE IN PARIS. The Hôtel de la Marine, where the French royal family stored art, jewelry, and more in the 18th century, has opened as a museum, after an epic $157 million renovation that used period materials and techniques, the New York Times reports. (Curtains were sewn by hand rather than by machine, for instance.) About 25 minutes away, on foot, the storied department store La Samaritaine reopened on Wednesday after a $894 million upgrade from LVMH, the luxury group whose chairman is billionaire art collector Bernard Arnault. CNN has a look inside. The building opened in 1910 and closed in 2005, reportedly because of safety-code issues. This new version features restaurants along with its high-end retail offerings, and in September it will also be home to a hotel and spa. Something for everyone!

ART MUSEUM DIRECTORS ARE ON THE MOVE. The latest news is the Palm Springs Art Museum recruiting Adam Lerner, director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver from 2009 to 2019, to be its new leader. The California museum locked in Lerner pretty quickly: Its previous director, Louis Grachos, announced his departure for SITE Santa Fe in New Mexico just a little over three months ago. Earlier this week, the Saint Louis Art Museum tapped Min Jung Kim—of the New Britain Museum of American Art in Connecticut—to be its director (the first woman to hold the position). Some plum jobs still need filling: as Artadia director Carolyn Ramo pointed out recently on the Nota Bene podcast, the hunt is on for leaders for the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.

The Digest

Speaking of luxury brands owned by LVMH, Dior’s recent Cruise 2022 show in Athens—which featured “400 lights, 200 fireworks, and 55 musicians”—was created in collaboration with the Italian artist Pietro Ruffo. [Architectural Digest]

Architect Richard Meier is retiring, according to his firm, Richard Meier & Partners, which has been restructured and rechristened as Meier Partners. The Pritzker Prize winner was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in a 2018 New York Times story, and he stepped down as the company’s leader later that year. In the wake of the allegations, Meier released a statement saying, “While our recollections may differ, I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my behavior,” but subsequently denied the specific claims. [Architectural Record]

The art career of Moon Joon-yong, the son of South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, is once again generating controversy. The younger Moon was recently one of 24 artists to receive a grant of KRW 69 million (about $60,900) from the Arts Council Korea, leading to accusations of nepotism from opposition lawmakers. Last year, politicians leveled similar charges when he was given funding for a show via a pandemic-relief program. [ArtAsiaPacific]

The National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa has a new animated logo that it says embodies its focus on highlighting the work of Indigenous and other underrepresented artists. The institution’s overarching strategy is titled Ankosé, an Anishinaabemowin word that means “everything is connected.” [CBC]

Sotheby’s is opening a pop-up space in Monaco this summer. “A lot of our clients will be there for the summer; we go to where the people are,” Martin Klosterfelde, the house’s senior director of international private sales, told Melanie Gerlis. [Financial Times]

One more Palm Springs mention! Richard Neutra’s legendary 1946 Kaufmann Desert House in the city is on the market for a cool $17 million. You may recognize the classic mid-century modern structure from the 1970 Slim Aarons photograph Poolside Gossip. [Robb Report]

The Kicker

THE LATE ARTIST, ANDY WARHOL CONFIDANTE, and all-around troublemaker Brigid Berlin got the profile treatment from Nancy Hass in T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and the story overflows with great anecdotes about Berlin. Here is one, via Hass: Berlin “took Polaroids of Warhol’s abdominal scars from the 1968 assassination attempt by Valerie Solanas, another Factory regular, and sold them for $5 apiece in Union Square, running periodically across the street to the Factory to shoot more.” Also, she was apparently indifferent to money and gave away a Gerhard Richter painting that the artist gave her. [T]

Thank you for reading. We’ll see you tomorrow.