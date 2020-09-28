Following Gavin Brown Closure, Rob Pruitt Joins New York’s 303 Gallery

Rob Pruitt, who was previously represented by Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, which announced its closure this summer when dealer Gavin Brown became a partner at Gladstone Gallery, has joined 303 Gallery in New York. When news of Gavin Brown’s closure was first announced, mainstays at the gallery such as Mark Leckey, Rirkrit Tiravanija, Alex Katz, and others headed to Gladstone; Pruitt was not among them.

Pruitt showed at 303 Gallery at the beginning of his career. The gallery’s founder and director Lisa Spellman gave Pruitt his first exhibitions in New York in 1990 when the artist was working collaboratively with Jack Early and known by the name of their collective, Pruitt Early. The artist’s first show with Gavin Brown’s Enterprise took place in 1999.

The New York–based artist, whose practice spans painting, silkscreening, sculpture, and installation, is perhaps best known for his vibrant works on canvas ranging from abstractions to self-portraits, depictions of pandas and polar bears, and a series of 2,922 paintings of former U.S. president Barack Obama. A 2018 series by Pruitt, titled “American Quilts,” features multifarious patterns of flags, currency, and more forged in a variety of mediums. The artist also utilizes his Instagram account as part of his work, sharing daily artworks that relay information about current events.

Pruitt’s work has been exhibited at the Rebuild Foundation in Chicago, Kunsthalle Zurich, the Aspen Art Museum, Dallas Contemporary, the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, the Brant Foundation in Greenwich, Connecticut, Punta Della Dogana/Palazzo Grassi in Venice, Tate Modern in London, and other international institutions. In 2011, the Public Art Fund commissioned the artist’s Andy Monument, a seven-foot-tall statue of Andy Warhol that was displayed in Union Square in New York.