Minimalist Sculptor Robert Grosvenor Leaves New York’s Paula Cooper Gallery After More Than 50 Years

Artist Robert Grosvenor, a sculptor who recently appeared in the main exhibition of the Venice Biennale, has left the roster of New York’s Paula Cooper Gallery, bringing an end to a representation that has lasted more than 50 years.

Grosvenor, who is now in his mid-80s, is associated with the Minimalist art movement. He currently has an exhibition on view at Paula Cooper. Another show of his work recently closed at the L.A. gallery of New York’s Karma, which lists Grosvenor on its roster. He’s also currently represented by Galerie Max Hetzler, which has locations in Berlin, London, Paris, and Marfa, Texas.

It wasn’t clear where Grosvenor was headed next, based on Paula Cooper Gallery’s statement. Grosvenor declined to comment.

Alongside artists like Carl Andre and Sol Lewitt (who are both represented by Paula Cooper Gallery), Grosvenor figured in the legendary 1966 show “Primary Structures” at the Jewish Museum, which is credited with having solidified Minimalism as a movement. Known for cryptic sculptures composed of large pieces of steel and aluminum, Grosvenor produces works that are sometimes so vast, they can fill entire rooms.

At the Venice Biennale last year, Grosvenor exhibited a steel industrial container that held a red scooter within, a low pool filled with water that was crafted from concrete blocks, and a corrugated iron structure.

Grosvenor’s ties to dealer Paula Cooper extend beyond the formation of her gallery in 1968. In 1965, while she was still the director at the Park Place cooperative gallery, she gave Grosvenor his first-ever solo show. Paula Cooper Gallery has given him 20 solo shows since 1970.

In addition to the 2022 Venice Biennale, Grosvenor has appeared in two editions of Documenta and two editions of the Whitney Biennial.