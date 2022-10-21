L.A.’s Roberts Projects Expands, Alexander the Great Surveyed, and More: Morning Links for October 21, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THE CITY OF ANGELS. Los Angeles’s Roberts Projects gallery is expanding, with plans to leave its home in Culver City for a new space in Hancock Park, the Los Angeles Times reports. At 10,000 square feet, the new gallery is three times bigger than Roberts Projects’s current one. Fans of Betye Saar will also be pleased by the Hancock Park spot, which will feature a new architectural niche designed by the 96-year-old artist. In the New York Times, Walker Mimms has a review of a Getty Center show about Cy Twombly, whom Mimms writes had a secret funny side. And Spectrum News spoke to artist Cloe Hakakian, who painted a large mural depicting Mahsa Amini in L.A.

WAS ALEXANDER REALLY SO GREAT? Depending on who you ask, the question has a variety of different answers. The British Library in London is attempting to survey them with a new show exploring “the diverse and remarkably enduring legends that have sprung up about Alexander, and the ways successive cultures have shaped stories of him to their own ends,” Esther Addley writes in the Guardian. Included are bits of papyrus, sculptures, and even a DC comic about the war between the Macedonians and the Chinese. That last item irked Guardian critic Jonathan Jones, who gave the show a two-star review. “This is not unconsidered populism,” he wrote. “It’s something far worse.”

The Digest

Roberta Smith gave the Guggenheim Museum’s Alex Katz retrospective a positive review, writing that it “shows us talent, determination and individual sensibility being molded into great art and maintaining its momentum over time.” [The New York Times]

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco have acquired a Canaletto painting from a Christie’s auction of works from the collection of Gordon Getty and his late wife Ann. FAMSF chair Diane B. Wiley put up the money to acquire the painting ahead of the sale. [San Francisco Chronicle]

The FBI said that Wendy Beard, a Birmingham art dealer, ran a scheme that involved taking a senior’s Ansel Adams photograph on consignment, selling it, and then keeping the profits. When that senior demanded the money, Beard allegedly claimed she was too sick to give it up because she had just had a double lung transplant. [Detroit Free Press]

Eric Booker, a former assistant curator and exhibitions coordinator at the Studio Museum in Harlem, has been named associate curator of the Storm King Art Center in upstate New York. [The Art Newspaper]

A woman who claims to be Banksy’s ex-girlfriend is showing what she says are never-before-seen works by the artist at a show in Salford, England.[The Independent]

Curator Helen Molesworth, whose podcast about the death of the artist Ana Mendieta recently wrapped up, named her 10 favorite museums in the world. [Apple]

The Kicker

ISSUES AND COMMENTARY. The artist Jayson Musson, who’s having a show at the Fabric Workshop and Museum in Philadelphia, made a splash around a decade ago when he took up the character of Hennessy Youngman and made a series of satirical videos addressing art history. On the occasion of his new exhibition, Musson was interviewed by his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania , whose design school he attended. Asked about what issues in contemporary art are most pressing, he said, “That question is better suited to a professional-type person enmeshed in that world, like a curator. I’m a bum [who] sometimes visits that plane of existence, but often can’t stay long due to nausea.” [Penn Today]