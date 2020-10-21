Martine Syms, Sondra Perry, and More Shortlisted for Rolls-Royce Commission

Rolls-Royce’s art program, Muse, has named the four artists shortlisted for its first-ever Moving-Image Dream Commission, a biennial prize “awarded to inspire greatness and foster creativity in the media of moving-image,” according to a release. The shortlisted artists are Sondra Perry, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, Martine Syms, and Zhou Tao, all of whom have created a concept work for a moving-image piece focused on dreams.

In spring 2021, one of the four artists will receive a commission from Rolls-Royce to create their new moving-image work. The shortlisted artists were selected from a longlist of 23 nominations by a jury that included artist Isaac Julien; Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director of the Serpentine Galleries in London; Katrina Sedgwick, museum director of the Australian Centre for the Moving Image in Melbourne; Terrie Sultan, former director of the Parrish Art Museum in New York; and Theodora Vischer, senior curator at the Fondation Beyeler in Basel.

The Dream Commission was founded by Rolls-Royce in partnership with the Serpentine Galleries and Foundation Beyeler, and it supports works by emerging and mid-career artists in a variety of mediums, including film, video, animation, installation, and augmented and virtual reality.

The jury said in a statement that the initiative “offers an opportunity for artists to have a space to develop their aesthetics and to be able to delve deeply into an area where they can have an autonomy to make a work which can resonate,” adding, “We have succeeded in selecting a variety of artists from different countries, cultures, and different kinds of artistic thinking.”