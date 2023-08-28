Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Names Task Force for Black History Museum Amid Criticism of State Education Reform

SARASOTA, FL - MAY 15: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis takes questions from the media after signing three education bills on the campus of New College of Florida in Sarasota, Fla. on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Photo by Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Florida state government has taken another step towards the realization of a museum of Black history in the state.

Last week, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis appointed three individuals to a newly assembled task force charged with the construction and operation of the forthcoming Florida Museum of Black History. The announcement follows the passing of a hotly-debated new educational standard for African American history curriculum which softens Florida’s role in perpetuating slavery and teaches that some enslaved people learned valuable skills while in bondage.

The idea for a museum dedicated to Black history in Florida was proposed by State Rep. Bruce Antone (D-District 41) in March and unanimously passed both the state House and Senate; it was signed by DeSantis in May. The governor, speaker of the House, and Senate president will each appoint three members to the museum’s task force. DeSantis’ appointees are Brian Butler, president and CEO of JCB Construction and Chair of the University of Central Florida Foundation; Altony Lee, Interim Assistant Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs for the Board of Governors of the State University System; and State Rep. Berny Jacques (R-District 59).

“My main task on this task force is emphasize that Black history is part of American history,” Jacques told Spectrum News. “My focus will be to make sure that this is a museum that all can have pride in and come in and to see the contributions of Black Americans here in the state of Florida.”

According to the bill passed, the task force members will recommend artifacts and archives for acquisition and research, oversee museum programming, and draft “educational materials that complement and support required instruction provided in public schools” in accordance with the most recent Florida education statue. Museum exhibitions will center the history of slavery and segregation in the state and highlight notable African Americans who participated in “defending and preserving Florida and the United States” including, the bill notes, the Tuskegee Airmen.

DeSantis has faced criticism from some Democratic legislators and American civil rights groups for his controversial education reform. In January, the state rejected a pilot Advanced Placement African American Studies course, saying that its curriculum “is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” The letter, signed by the Department of Education’s Office of Articulation, did not name which law the course violated.

Last year, DeSantis passed a bill called the Stop WOKE Act (which stands for Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees), which forbids any instruction which could make a student feel “personal responsibility” for historic injustices due to their race, sex, or national affilitation.

In May, the NAACP issued a formal travel advisory for Florida. The notice states that Florida “is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”