Roy Lichtenstein’s Studio Donated to Whitney Museum: ‘A Magnificent Act of Generosity’

Dorothy Lichtenstein, the widow of painter Roy Lichtenstein, has promised to donate the Pop artist’s studio to the Whitney Museum in New York.

Lichtenstein’s studio is located at 741/745 Washington Street, not far from the Meatpacking District building that the Whitney has called home since 2015. Since his death in 1997, Lichtenstein’s studio has been where his foundation has prepared a catalogue raisonné and overseen his archives.

The Whitney will use the 9,000-square-foot building to house its famed Independent Study Program, which has hosted a number of famed artists, critics, and historians, many of them in the early stages of their careers. Starting in 2023, the museum will begin facilitating the program, which has historically been located in Lower Manhattan, in Lichtenstein’s former studio. To adapt the studio to its own purposes, the Whitney has enlisted the firm Johnston Marklee, whose projects have included the Menil Drawing Institute that opened at the Menil Collection in Houston, Texas, in 2018.

Adam Weinberg, the Whitney’s director, said in a statement, “This is a magnificent act of generosity on the part of Dorothy Lichtenstein and the Lichtenstein Estate and is all the more meaningful because of Roy’s history with the Whitney and the many times in recent years they have extended their hand to our museum. We’re profoundly grateful to be entrusted with this major part of New York’s cultural heritage and are excited to keep Roy’s legacy vital through the programs of our Independent Study Program, which nurtures the next generation of artists, curators, and scholars.”