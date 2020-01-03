Skip to main content
Russian Collector Couple Arrested in Belgium and More: Morning Links from January 3, 2020

Remai Modern
Remai Modern. Nic Lehoux via Remai Modern Instagram

News

Former Director of the Remai Modern Museum has been removed from a workplace harassment complaint. [ARTnews]

Russian collectors Igor and Olga Toporovsky have been arrested in Belgium on charges of fraud and money laundering. [The Art Newspaper]

Scientists at the University of California, Irvine, say they cracked the mystery behind Salvator Mundi’s confounding orb. [Daily Mail]

Museums

Designers at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond have recreated Edward Hopper’s 1957 Western Motel—and you can spend the night. [NPR]

Rachel Feinstein opens up ahead of “Maiden, Mother, Crone,” her exhibition at the Jewish Museum and first retrospective. [The New York Times]

Tracey Emin’s 15-ton bronze ode to Edvard Munch will be unveiled in 2020, at the new Munch Museum in Oslo. [The Guardian]

Take a look inside the Getty photography vaults. [The Los Angeles Times]

Auctions

Ever hoped to own a lock of John Steinbeck’s hair? That and more of the writer’s personal belongings are soon headed to auction. [The Observer]

And More

Cam-worker and conceptual artist Leah Schrager explains why she’s ending her wildly popular (as in, 3 million followers) Instagram account. [ARTnews]

Tired of Art Basel and Sundance? Here are a few alternatives to the biggest cultural events of the year. [The Washington Post]

“I find myself consistently in a moral quandary: is my responsibility to the translation or to language itself?” Lina Mounzer on the difficulties of translating art texts. [The Paris Review]

