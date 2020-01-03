Russian Collector Couple Arrested in Belgium and More: Morning Links from January 3, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Former Director of the Remai Modern Museum has been removed from a workplace harassment complaint. [ARTnews]

Russian collectors Igor and Olga Toporovsky have been arrested in Belgium on charges of fraud and money laundering. [The Art Newspaper]

Scientists at the University of California, Irvine, say they cracked the mystery behind Salvator Mundi’s confounding orb. [Daily Mail]

Museums

Designers at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond have recreated Edward Hopper’s 1957 Western Motel—and you can spend the night. [NPR]

Rachel Feinstein opens up ahead of “Maiden, Mother, Crone,” her exhibition at the Jewish Museum and first retrospective. [The New York Times]

Tracey Emin’s 15-ton bronze ode to Edvard Munch will be unveiled in 2020, at the new Munch Museum in Oslo. [The Guardian]

Take a look inside the Getty photography vaults. [The Los Angeles Times]

Auctions

Ever hoped to own a lock of John Steinbeck’s hair? That and more of the writer’s personal belongings are soon headed to auction. [The Observer]

And More

Cam-worker and conceptual artist Leah Schrager explains why she’s ending her wildly popular (as in, 3 million followers) Instagram account. [ARTnews]

Tired of Art Basel and Sundance? Here are a few alternatives to the biggest cultural events of the year. [The Washington Post]

“I find myself consistently in a moral quandary: is my responsibility to the translation or to language itself?” Lina Mounzer on the difficulties of translating art texts. [The Paris Review]