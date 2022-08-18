Saatchi Gallery Cancels Ukrainian Art Show After Backlash Over Connection to Russian Collectors

Saatchi Gallery in London has called off a charity show of Ukrainian art after facing backlash online for its connection to Russian banker and art collector Igor Tsukanov and Russian consultant and art patron Marat Guelman, the Art Newspaper reported Wednesday.

The show, “The Ukrainian Way,” was set to open September 3 and include 100 Ukrainian artists. An auction of physical works and NFTs were to open in tandem, with all proceeds going to “charities supporting Ukrainian arts and culture including the Art for Victory Fund and the Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund,” according to a press release. Kyiv’s M17 Contemporary Art Center (M17 CAC) was listed as a partner.

However, last week, Ukrainian artists wrote on social media that the gallery had not obtained consent for their artwork to be included in the show.

“Copyright? No, they haven’t heard about it,” Olha Sahaidak, an art critic and curator who denounced the exhibition on Facebook is quoted by the Art Newspaper. “The organisers of the exhibition […] do not pay any attention to the opinion of [Ukrainian artists]. Possession of the object does not necessarily give the right to publish and exhibit.”

Once it became clear that several “key parties” had withdrawn their support in response to concerns raised by the artists, the gallery decided to cancel the ten-day exhibition.