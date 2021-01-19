Italian Police Recover Copy of Salvator Mundi Taken from Naples Museum

Italian police have recovered a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi that was stolen from a basilica museum in Naples last year. Likely painted by one of the Renaissance master’s students, the 500-year-old work was discovered in an apartment only a few miles from the Museum of San Domenico Maggiore. The person who allegedly seized the canvas has been taken into police custody under suspicion of receiving stolen goods, according to a police statement.

The Leonardo painting (ca. 1500) depicts Christ raising one hand in blessing, while in the other hand holding a crystal orb. In 2017, the painting became the most expensive work ever sold at auction, fetching $450.3 million from an anonymous bidder who was later linked to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. The painting, whose attribution has been contested by many experts, disappeared soon after.

Even before the record-breaking sale, art historians disagreed over Salvator Mundi‘s author. Some maintain that the work, which first surfaced in 2005, was actually executed by a member of his studio. Salvator Mundi was omitted from the Louvre’s blockbuster da Vinci exhibition in 2019. The painting was set to be unveiled in 2018 at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, but the event was postponed by the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism without explanation.