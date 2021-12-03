Colorful Santa Fe Comes Onboard for the ARTnews Travel Program

ARTnews and Academic Travel Abroad are launching an exciting new travel program for 2022 that offers exclusive experiences with insight that only our experts can provide.

5 Days | May 18-22, 2022

Immerse yourself in the spring landscapes, diverse cultures, and vibrant art of New Mexico. Join Art Market Monitor editor and former ARTnews editorial director Marion Maneker for an exclusive experience only found with ARTnews. Maneker guides in-depth viewings of prominent collections, galleries, and museums, and artists’ homes, studios, and gardens. Distinguished indigenous artists and photographers, art managers and institute directors, and other art experts eagerly discuss our audience’s shared passions.

A representation of a church painted on a door on the exterior of an old building in Santa Fe. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Enjoy ARTnews’ exclusive access to the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA) and its 9,000 works, as well as the School for Advanced Research, North America’s foremost institution stewarding Southwest Native American art and pottery. Visit the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum’s world-renowned collection, the cutting-edge digital collection at Art Vault, and the contemporary Gerald Peters gallery. Purchase fine art and crafts from emerging artists at Railyard Artisan Market, and appreciate the stunning Nedra Matteucci Galleries, among New Mexico’s longest continually operating galleries.

Day trips take our small group to significant, arts-rich environments outside Santa Fe. Step into exquisite landscapes made famous at Georgia O’Keeffe’s 21,000-acre Ghost Ranch, and stroll through UNESCO World Heritage Site Taos Pueblo, where multigenerational artists’ shops sit beneath the beautiful Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

A vibrant street in town as day turns to dusk. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indulge in culinary arts with a food and wine walking tour of Santa Fe’s charming city center, lunch at Georgia O’Keeffe’s Ghost Ranch, an artisanal chocolate tasting in Taos Pueblo, and an exclusive cocktail reception in Nedra Matteucci’s home courtyard. At night, sleep in the circa-1607 La Fonda on the Plaza, Santa Fe’s first inn. The hotel features hand-painted headboards and handcrafted furnishings alongside modern conveniences such as a heated year-round outdoor pool and a full-service spa. We expect spaces to fill soon for this once-in-a-lifetime ARTnews tour, and hope you plan to join us.

Visit www.artnews.com/travel-program/santa-fe-2022 or call 877-813-0690.