Pioneering Digital Artist Sarah Meyohas Gets Gallery Representation

Sarah Meyohas, an artist whose work involving crypto technologies has been considered a precursor to the current wave of NFTs, has gotten New York gallery representation with Marianne Boesky.

“Sarah Meyohas is a fearless female voice at the forefront of discussions in an often male-dominated tech space,” the dealer said in a statement. “She brilliantly captures the complex beauty of technology and the expansive opportunities it presents for the art world. At 31 years old, Meyohas fluidly merges her dynamic craft as a fine artist with her sophisticated and groundbreaking activities in Web3.”

Meyohas first began incorporating blockchain technology into her artistic practice in 2015, when she debuted a project called BitchCoin. The cryptocurrency was a conceptual project that played on the idea of investing directly in artists instead of in particular works of art. The token is now considered a proto-NFT, and it took on new relevance in 2021 with the start of the NFT boom.

Marianne Boesky Gallery, which also represents artists like Sanford Biggers, Gina Beavers, and John Waters, will devote its Art Basel booth to Meyohas. There, she will stage a new work from her “Interference” series, which involves collaged etched glass panels that depict flowers. When seen in person, the pieces appear three dimensional.

While Meyohas has a long history creating digital works, much of her practice is grounded in material, IRL processes such as those seen in the Interference series.

Meyohas will also be a speaker at Art Basel for the “The New Patrons: NFT Collectors and Supporters” conversation on June 16.