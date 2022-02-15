New York Galleries Sargent’s Daughters, Shrine to Open Joint Los Angeles Outpost

Amid the return of Frieze Los Angeles, several New York galleries have revealed plans to expand to the West Coast. Joining them is Sargent’s Daughters, which has operated in the Lower East Side since 2014. This week, the gallery announced plans to open a Los Angeles outpost, which it will share with the Manhattan-based gallery Shrine. The galleries will run side-by-side spaces at 538 North Western Avenue in Melrose Hill, continuing a collaboration that began in 2018.

The new branch is slated to open this summer and will host each gallery’s individual programming as well as collaborative exhibitions. According to Allegra LaViola, owner and cofounder of Sargent’s Daughters, several artists on the gallery’s roster are slated for a West Coast debut.

She told ARTnews, “It is an exciting opportunity to expand our footprint and to both bring artists to L.A. whose work has not been seen there and strengthen our relationships with L.A.-based artists, collectors and institutions…. L.A.’s art scene has exploded in the past few years and there is a palpable excitement in the air! I am excited to learn more and discover more about Los Angeles in the coming years.”

Shrine and Sargent’s Daughters join a growing number of New York and global galleries planning Los Angeles outposts this year, including Sean Kelly and Lisson Gallery. This week the Hole, which operates spaces in Manhattan’s Tribeca and Bowery neighborhoods, opened its 8,000-square foot satellite space in Hollywood, which is home to a cluster of galleries that includes Jeffrey Deitch and Matthew Brown. In a playful touch, the Hole’s inaugural show, the group exhibition “New Construction,” was installed during the opening reception.

This spring, Pace, one of the biggest galleries in the world, will open an L.A. space, joining other mega-enterprises Gagosian and Hauser & Wirth, which have operated in the city since 1980 and 2016, respectively. Pace is set to merge with L.A. stalwart Kayne Griffin this April, taking over its 5,000-square-foot space on South La Brea Avenue. Kayne Griffin’s founders, Bill Griffin and Maggie Kayne, will become managing partners of the new branch. When news of the merger was first revealed, Pace president and CEO Marc Glimcher said, “Los Angeles has always been a magnet for artists, and its position as a center for world-class contemporary art has been growing stronger.”