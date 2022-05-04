A Second Iteration of ‘Abortion Is Normal’ Will Open Ahead of the Supreme Court’s Ruling on Roe v. Wade

The organizers of the landmark exhibition “ Abortion Is Normal” are making major changes to the show’s second iteration after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion published by Politico Monday revealed that the court intended to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

The first iteration opened in New York in 2020 and was conceived in response to a series of state-level restriction on abortion. Its co-curators, Jasmine Wahi and Rebecca Jampol, dubbed it an “emergency exhibition.” In response to the Supreme Court’s expected decision in June, the curators have decided to move the new show out of New York and move up its expected debut to sometime early next month. The exhibition’s planning committee, which includes artists Marilyn Minter and Laurie Simmons, is even reimagining the means and message of the exhibition, Wahi told ARTnews.

“The main thing we want to do is really move beyond even the northeast or metropolitan liberal coasts and put up these signals to let people know there is a community out here to help them in places where it matters,” Wahi said. “There are 13 pivotal states that if—I say if, but really when—Roe is actually overturned will automatically regress into a period of deliberately violent oppression against people who can get abortions.”

“We’ve talked about driving a bunch of giant trucks cross country filled with a mobile exhibition, which is something we might actually do, or doing a massive billboard campaign. Maybe both,” she said. “Whatever form it takes the way we’re rooting it in the idea that we are here, and we are not going to go away, we genuinely, unapologetically believe that abortion is normal.”