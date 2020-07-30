Senate Investigation Reveals Russian Billionaires Bought Art Despite Sanctions and More: Morning Links from July 30, 2020

Arkady Rotenberg, right, is the subject of U.S. Senate investigation regarding his art buying despite sanctions against him. Rotenberg is pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left.

News

A new U.S. Senate investigation report has revealed that two Russian billionaire brothers, Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, continued buying art even after they were sanctioned by the U.S. in 2014 for their close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. [The Wall Street Journal]

The Ackland Art Museum, which is part of UNC-Chapel Hill, has received a donation of two works by Joan Mitchell and one from Milton Avery, totaling an estimated value of $12.1 million. [Charlotte Observer]

In her weekly column, “The Art Market,” Melanie Gerlis reports that Lisson Gallery will open a location in East Hampton, following the lead of many other top tier galleries with new outposts in the Hamptons. [Financial Times]

Hauser & Wirth now represents the estate of Gustav Metzger, marking the first time the pioneering artist known for making auto-destructive art has ever had gallery representation. [ARTnews]

Former and current staff of the Detroit Institute of Arts have started a petition calling for the removal of the museum’s director, Salvador Salort-Pons. [Detroit Free Press]

Art & Artists

Artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith talks about the possible reasons why her work was recently acquired by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the first painting by a Native American to enter the museum’s collection. “I have mixed emotions,” she said. [The Guardian]

A survey of Melvin Edward’s public sculptures in New York has been postponed until at least October to ensure that it does not disrupt the ongoing protests outside City Hall. [The Art Newspaper]

On August 1, the shadows in Dark Star Park in Rosslyn, Virginia, designed by artist Nancy Holt, will align as they do on this day each year. “The time of the sun— natural time—it’s closer to that kind of timeless state. It’s not clock time. It’s not our busy, worldly time,” she one said. [The Washington Post]

A federal case in which Richard Prince is being sued by photographers Donald Graham and Eric McNatt has finally reached the trial stage. [Courthouse News]

Misc.

The theatrical production company behind Dear Evan Hansen and Tina: the Tina Turner Musical, plan to turn the saga of the sale of da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi into a musical, opening as early as 2022 in New York. [The Art Newspaper]

Art world darling Yo La Tengo will perform two socially distanced concerts next month at MASS MoCA. [Pitchfork]