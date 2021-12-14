South Korea’s Seoul Captures the Five Senses in ARTnews Travel Getaway

ARTnews and Academic Travel Abroad are launching an exciting new travel program for 2022 that offers exclusive experiences with insight that only our experts can provide.

8 Days | October 7-14, 2022

As autumn goes into full swing, join like-minded ARTnews readers to explore South Korea’s layers through the wide lens of art. Emerge informed and enriched after deep interaction with contemporary art museums, private art galleries, serene artscapes, impressive Joseon dynasty architecture and interiors, and sublime meals.

Art critic, former ARTnews executive editor, and Seoul resident Andrew Russeth expertly guides visitors through local hot spots, iconic destinations, and key sites of the emerging art scene with insightful background context and commentary. Our carefully curated stops include leading venue Seoul Museum of Art; the National Palace Museum of Korea, a repository for 45,000 Joseon dynasty treasures; and Gyeongbokgung Palace, the first and largest of Seoul’s five grand Joseon-era (1392–1910) palaces.

In the artist-rich Samcheong-dong neighborhood, visit local galleries and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. Learn about global visionary and “Father of Video Art” Nam June Paik at his eponymous art center. Venture on a day trip to the mountains to take in the striking architecture of the Ando Tadao–designed Museum SAN (Space Art Nature). There, enjoy a private tour of the museum (including the James Turrell exhibition hall) and a relaxing meditation class. We’ll also explore the world of pioneer abstract artist Kim Whanki at Whanki Museum.

Let your inner foodie rejoice and prepare to be delighted. Russeth’s insider knowledge leads us to Seoul’s best restaurants to savor Korean BBQ’s top-shelf meats grilled right at your table; feast on galbi, a Gyeonggi Province short ribs specialty; and lunch in Bukchon Hanok Village amid traditional Joseon-era houses. Our final dinner is an exclusive gathering at the Korea Furniture Museum, an aristocratic time capsule.

Two women dressed in hanboks, a traditional Korean clothing style, that dates back over 2,000 years. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Take a self-guided day to enjoy one of Seoul’s galleries, scout for artistic treasures, or ferry over to Nami Island to walk or bike through its scenic gardens. Then treat yourself to dinner at one of the many local restaurants, or splurge on a Michelin-starred experience. Our modern, four-star hotel, L7 Myeongdong by LOTTE, is also within walking distance of don’t-miss destinations such as Namdaemun Market, Namsangol Hanok Village, and Namsan Seoul Tower. Please plan to spend eight unforgettable October days with ARTnews for a life-changing travel experience.

Autumn with ginkgo tree in Nami Island, Korea. Getty Images/iStockphoto

ARTnews Travel and Academic Travel Abroad are offering three more art-filled getaways in 2022, including Santa Fe, Berlin, and Los Angeles. Visit www.artnews.com/travel-program/south-korea-2022 or call 877-813-0690 to reserve your place and join us.