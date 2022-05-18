Comedian Seth Green Loses Bored Ape NFTs in Hack: “Well frens it happened to me.”

Comedian and actor Seth Green, known for his roles in movies such as Austin Powers (1997) and Scooby-Doo 2 (2004), announced on Twitter yesterday that he lost four Bored Apes in a phishing attack.

“Well frens it happened to me. Got phished and had 4NFT stolen,” Green tweeted. He implored the NFT community and his 1.4 million twitter followers to refrain from interacting with the stolen goods, “please don’t buy or trade these while I work to resolve.” Green even addressed a Twitter account he seems to think is the thief, a user who goes by DarkWings84. “@DarkWing84 looks like you bought my stolen ape- hit me up so we can fix it,” Green tweeted.

Given the recent fall in Ethereum prices, it’s difficult to calculate the value of the stolen assets.

Looking at the four NFTs that Green lost, which includes Bored Ape #8398, Mutant Bored Apes #19182 and #9964, and Doodle NFT #7546, it does indeed seem that an OpenSea account by the name of DarkWings84 was transferred Green’s Bored. The OpenSea profile, which describes DarkWings84 as an experimental photographer, matches their profile on Twitter. However, the rest of the NFTs were transferred to an anonymous account which has now been deleted.

Green has recently become more involved with the NFT space and has begun collaborating with DJ Steve Aoki on an NFT-linked TV show. In fact, Green’s Bored Ape was transferred to him by Aoki, as can be see on the transaction history of the Ape.

The Ape, along with Green’s other lost NFTs, have been reported for suspicious activity on OpenSea and buying and selling actions have been disabled on the site. It appears the NFTs hadn’t been sold previous to OpenSea’s interference, but some were transferred to various accounts. The assets can still be traded on other platforms.