Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe to the Magazine

SFMOMA Announces Furloughs for Employees and More: Morning Links from August 31, 2020

Claire Selvin
Golden Gate Bridge
Golden Gate Bridge. AP Photo/Eric Risberg

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has announced furloughs for all full-time and some part-time employees, precipitating a 20 percent reduction in hours and pay. [Datebook]

A boat transporting refugees across the Mediterranean sea that the street artist Banksy had funded made calls for help this weekend after becoming stranded. [ARTnews]

This fall, Sotheby’s will sell over 140 works from Keith Haring’s collection, including pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, and George Condo. [Art Market Monitor]

R.I.P.

Douglas A.J. Latchford, a prominent collector of Cambodian antiquities who was indicted for trafficking such pieces, has died at age 88. [The New York Times]

Artist Siah Armajani, who explored the possibilities of architecture with his imaginative structures and public works, has died at 81. [ARTnews]

Museums

Marley Marius writes on the “joyous normalcy of the Met’s reopening” following the institution’s months-long closure amid the pandemic. [Vogue]

To mark the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s current exhibition of paintings by Jacob Lawrence, the New York Times shared a version of an interview between the artist and critic Michael Kimmelman from 1996. [The New York Times]

The Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane, Australia, will receive a loan of 65 paintings from the Met, including works by Rembrandt, Goya, Vermeer, and more marquee names. [The Art Newspaper]

As part of its efforts to center history and education, the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust has changed its name to the Holocaust Museum Los Angeles. [Los Angeles Times]

Art & Artists

Tyler Mitchell discussed his 2016 photograph Untitled (Tear), which features the artist’s friend Santangelo Williams, with the Times. “He’s always been an emblem of the ever-expanding notions of Black masculinity that I touch on in my work,” Mitchell said of Williams. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

“I still don’t like things that are predetermined, that say you have to do things or wear things a certain way,” Sonia Gomes, whose debut exhibition at Pace Gallery opens September 3 in East Hampton, said of her work. [The New York Times]

A painting in the collection of the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford long believed to be a faked Rembrandt has been attributed to the Dutch master’s workshop. [The Guardian]

Newswire

Icon Link

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad