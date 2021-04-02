With an Eye Toward Ecological Disaster, Shanghai Biennale Names Artists for 2021 Edition

Ahead of its opening later this month, the Shanghai Biennale has revealed the artist list for its 13th iteration. The exhibition will feature 64 artists—33 of which will present new commissions—at the Power Station of Art and other venues across the city.
Eschewing the traditional biennale format, this edition has unfolded over nine months, beginning in November with a five-day inaugural summit, followed by five months of presentations and programming. The theme of the main exhibition is “Bodies of Water,” and the show draws inspiration from the interdependent relationship between humans and our increasingly imperiled climate.
In a statement, chief curator Andrés Jaque said, “The 13th Shanghai Biennale advocates for the momentous contribution that art plays in the reconstruction of a world shaped by environmental, social and political distress. The Biennale is sensitive to the way art constitutes and infiltrates life itself, and to its capacities for bodied reparation, transformation and dissidence.”
It’s a fitting theme given the Power Station’s origins as a former coal-electric plant that spurred the industrialization of the Huangpu River. Additional venues include the Sunke Villa at the Columbia Circle—created from the drying of the region’s original wetland—and the former building of the Commercial Printing Factory.
The exhibition opens on April 17 and runs through July 25. The full artist list follows below.
Alberto Baraya
Ana Mendieta
Antoni Muntadas
Astrida Neimanis
Aunty Rhonda Dixon-Grovenor
Clare Britton
Ayesha Tan Jones
Cao Minghao and Chen Jianjun
Carlos Casas
Carlos Irijalba
Cecilia Vicuña
Cheng Xinyi
Cooking Sections (Daniel Fernández Pascual and Alon Schwabe)
Dai Chenlian
Debajo del Sombrero (Andrés Fernández, José Manuel Egea, Miguel García, María Lapastora and Belén Sánchez)
Diakron and Emil Rønn Andersen
Diane Severin Nguyen
Feliciano Centurión
Guo Fengyi
Heather Phillipson
Ibiye Camp
Itziar Okariz
Jenna Sutela
Joan Jonas
Karrabing Film Collective
Kyriaki Goni
Liam Young
Michael Wang
Nerea Calvillo (C+arquitectas)
P Staff in collaboration with Basse Stittgen
Pepe Espaliú
Pu Yingwei
ReUnion X DMAS
Revital Cohen and Tuur Van Balen
Sun Xiaoxing
Qiu Zhen
Zhao Kunfang and Huang Siyao
Tabita Rézaire
Torkwase Dyson
Vera Frenkel
WORKac (Amale Andraos and Daniel Edward Wood)
Zadie Xa and Benito Mayor Vallejo
Zheng Mahler (Royce Ng and Daisy Bisenieks)