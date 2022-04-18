Sharjah Biennial Names Over 150 Artists for Long-Awaited Okwui Enwezor–Conceived 2023 Edition

The Sharjah Art Foundation has named over 150 artists hailing from more than 70 countries that will participate in its highly anticipated 2023 Sharjah Biennial, which was conceived by the late curator Okwui Enwezor and curated by the organization’s director Hoor Al Qasimi.

The exhibition, titled “Thinking Historically in the Present,” will run from February 7–June 11, 2023 at some 16 venues across Sharjah, including “a vegetable market, power station, and former kindergarten,” according to a press release.

Almost a year ago, the Sharjah Biennial announced that it would delay its 15th edition to 2023, citing “the relentless devastation of COVID-19 in many parts of the world, as well as the uneven access to vaccines and restrictions to travel still in place.” The exhibition had already been postponed a year from 2021 to 2022 when this announcement was made.

To mark its 30th anniversary, the biennial previously announced that it had commissioned 30 artists, per Enwezor’s original vision, to create new work for the exhibition, including John Akomfrah, María Magdalena Campos-Pons, Carolina Caycedo, Coco Fusco, Mona Hatoum, Lubaina Himid, Isaac Julien, Ibrahim Mahama, Kerry James Marshall, Steve McQueen, Wangechi Mutu, Philippe Parreno, Doris Salcedo, Yinka Shonibare, Nari Ward, and Carrie Mae Weems.

Outside these well-known names, the extensive artist list is largely devoid of international artists who regularly appear on the biennial circuit.

Among the closely watched artists slated to take part in the biennial are Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme, Farah Al Qasimi, Brook Andrew, Diedrick Brackens, Cao Fei, Theaster Gates, David Hammons, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, Joiri Minaya, Tracey Moffat, Okwui Okpokwasili, Umar Rashid, Wendy Red Star, Veronica Ryan, and Mary Sibande.

In a statement, Al Qasimi said, “Okwui saw Sharjah Biennial’s 30-year anniversary as an opportunity to reflect on the role that biennials serve in the ecosystem of contemporary art, particularly the Sharjah Biennial itself and the broader Foundation that grew from it. With gratitude to Okwui and the ambitious intellectual project he conceived, we are organising a Biennial that builds on and honours his vision to probe the past, present, and future role that biennials and institutions, including the Sharjah Biennial and the Foundation can serve.”

The current artist list, which is still in formation, follows below.

Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme

Maitha Abdalla

Fathi Afifi

Hoda Afshar

John Akomfrah

Jawad Al Malhi

Monira Al Qadiri

Farah Al Qasimi

Mounira Al Solh

Moza Almatrooshi

Marwah AlMugait

Hangama Amiri

Brook Andrew

Malala Andrialavidrazana

Rushdi Anwar

Kader Attia

Au Sow Yee

Dana Awartani

Omar Badsha

Natalie Ball

Sammy Baloji

Mirna Bamieh

Pablo Bartholomew and Richard Bartholomew

Shiraz Bayjoo

Bahar Behbahani

Asma Belhamar

Diedrick Brackens

Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons

Cao Fei

Carolina Caycedo

Ali Cherri

Wook-kyung Choi

Iftikhar Dadi and Elizabeth Dadi

Solmaz Daryani

Annalee Davis

Destiny Deacon

Manthia Diawara

Imane Djamil

Anju Dodiya

Kimathi Donkor

Heri Dono

Tania El Khoury

Nabil El Makhloufi

Rehab Eldalil

Ali Eyal

Brenda Fajardo

Raheleh Filsoofi

Nina Fischer and Maroan el Sani

Coco Fusco

Flavia Gandolfo

Theaster Gates

Gabriela Golder

Gabrielle Goliath

Yulia Grigoryants

Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige

Hassan Hajjaj

David Hammons

Archana Hande

Fathi Hassan

Mona Hatoum

Lubaina Himid

Laura Huertas Millán

Saodat Ismailova

Isaac Julien

Saddam Jumaily

Robyn Kahukiwa

Reena Saini Kallat

Hanni Kamaly

Amar Kanwar

Bouchra Khalili

Naiza Khan

Kiluanji Kia Henda

Ayoung Kim

Emily Kame Kngwarreye

Hiroji Kubota

Nusra Latif Qureshi

Lee Kai Chung

Ibrahim Mahama

Waheeda Malullah

Maharani Mancanagara

mandla

Lavanya Mani

Kerry James Marshall

Queenie McKenzie

Steve McQueen

Marisol Mendez

Almagul Menlibayeva

Helina Metaferia

Kimowan Metchewais

Meleanna Meyer

Joiri Minaya

Tahila Mintz

Roméo Mivekannin

Tracey Moffat

Aline Motta

Wangechi Mutu

Eubena Nampitjin

Dala Nasser

Pipo Nguyen-Duy

Mame-Diarra Niang

Shelley Niro

Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi

Elia Nurvista

Okwui Okpokwasili

Kambui Olujimi

Zohra Opoku

Erkan Özgen

Pak Khawateen Painting Club

Pushpakanthan Pakkiyarajah

Hyesoo Park

Philippe Parreno

Angela Ponce

Prajakta Potnis

Anita Pouchard Serra

Jasbir Puar and Dima Srouji

Michael Rakowitz

Umar Rashid

Wendy Red Star

Veronica Ryan

Doris Salcedo

Abdulrahim Salem

Sangeeta Sandrasegar

Varunika Saraf

Khadija Saye

Berni Searle

Mithu Sen

Nelly Sethna

Aziza Shadenova

Smita Sharma

Nilima Sheikh

Yinka Shonibare

Felix Shumba

Semsar Siahaan

Mary Sibande

Kahurangiariki Smith

Inuuteq Storch

Vivan Sundaram

Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum

Obaid Suroor

The Living and the Dead Ensemble

Hank Willis Thomas

Akeim Toussaint Buck

Fatimah Tuggar

Hajra Waheed

Barbara Walker

Wang Jianwei

Nari Ward

Carrie Mae Weems

Nil Yalter