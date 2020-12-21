The Fate of Sheldon Solow’s Collection, Academy Museum Delays Opening, and More: Morning Links from December 21, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

Collectors

Read an excerpt from ARTnews Top 200 Collector Leonard Lauder’s recently published memoir, The Company I Keep: My Life in Beauty. [ARTnews]

Katya Kazakina explores what the future might hold for the vast 20th-century art collection cultivated by billionaire real estate mogul Sheldon Solow, who died in November at age 92. [The New York Times]

Sotheby’s set a new record for a work by Ansel Adams in the sale of Texas oil executive David Arrington’s photographs collection. The image, titled The Grand Tetons and the Snake River, sold for $988,000. [Art Market Monitor]

Museums

Activist Mwazulu Diyabanza, who has organized protests focused on restitution and repatriation at European museums, has been fined €5,000 for removing an object from display at the Louvre. [Artnet News]

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles has been forced to delay its grand opening once again due to the pandemic. The institution has now set its opening date for September 30, 2021. [The Art Newspaper]

Kathleen Bartels got her job as executive director and CEO of the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto while the institution was under lockdown. Here’s how she prepared for the role. [Toronto Star]

Architecture

New York Times architecture critic Michael Kimmelman discusses the impetus behind his series of virtual, immersive tours of New York’s neighborhoods published amid the pandemic. “I had faith, no matter what misery was coming, the city would survive, because it always has,” he said. “This seemed worth conveying.” [The New York Times]

Art & Artists

Cai Guo-Qiang’s latest project is a show for the Palace Museum in Beijing, but don’t call it a nationalist exhibition. “Coming back to China does not make this a national project,” he said. [South China Morning Post]

The inaugural exhibition at the L.A.-based art initiative Huma House examines the pandemic’s toll on incarcerated people. The show was organized in partnership with the Bail Project and features work by nine artists, six of whom are incarcerated. [Los Angeles Times]

Here’s a piece on murals around the U.S. created this year during protests focused on systemic racism and police brutality. “I wanted to create something to inspire people to keep fighting regardless of what was going on around in their lives,” Esteban Sulé Marquez-Monsanto said of public paintings he created in Manhattan this summer. [NPR]

The artist who created a graffiti work bearing the message “The north is not a petri dish” in Manchester, England, this fall has re-created the piece for preservation by the City Council. [The Guardian]

Finally, a Q&A with Andrew LaMar Hopkins on an unfinished painting depicting an interracial couple in Mobile, Alabama, in the 1830s. “I made this work because this is a historical narrative that’s not talked about in schools or history books,” the artist said. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]