Singapore Biennale Taps Four Curators for 2022 Edition That Will Avoid ‘Conventional Preoccupation with the Visual’

The Singapore Biennale, one of the top biennials in Asia, has revealed the four curators who will organize next year’s edition: Binna Choi, Nida Ghouse, June Yap, and Ala Younis. Their biennial will run from October 18, 2022, to March 19, 2023, and will be on view at various venues across Singapore.

Despite having taken place entirely in the country in the past, the curators said that this iteration of the exhibition will be somewhat different. “While the region of Southeast Asia remains the Singapore Biennale’s immediate context, this edition will journey through unfamiliar terrains and beyond geography itself,” they said in a statement. “In an attempt to apprehend and grapple with questions pressing for humanity, the Biennale will conceive ways in which to relate to a public without relying on spectacle.”

The curators also promised a turn “away from the conventional preoccupation with the visual” in favor of a focus on “interiority” and “other senses and sensibilities.”

Three of the curators have previously worked on biennials of international significance. Choi, who serves as director of the Casco Art Institute: Working for the Commons in Utrecht, the Netherlands, was a curator of the 2016 Gwangju Biennale in South Korea. Yap, the director of curatorial and collections at the Singapore Art Museum, organized the Singaporean Pavilion at the 2011 Venice Biennale in Italy. Ghouse, a writer and curator based in Germany, served as an assistant curator for the 2011 Sharjah Biennial in the United Arab Emirates.

Younis has a different connection to biennials: the Amman-based artist has shown her research-based work at editions of the Gwangju Biennale, the Venice Biennale, and the Asian Art Biennial.

Rosa Daniel, CEO of Singapore’s National Arts Council, which manages the Singapore Biennale, said in a statement, “We look forward to seeing fresh collaborations with international artists and communities as a means of catalyzing new ideas within the region and internationally, as well as introduce exciting ways for the public to experience art.”