The Case for a Smithsonian American Latino Museum, Italy’s Answer to Banksy, and More: Morning Links from November 16, 2020

News

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Ken Salazar—two prominent U.S. politicians—make the case for a Smithsonian museum dedicated to the Latino experience. “The need for this museum cannot be overstated, particularly now,” they write. [The New York Times]

Pace Gallery has launched an investigation into the alleged misconduct of two high-ranking figures at the enterprise, Douglas Baxter and Susan Dunne. [Artnet News]

Local officials have expressed dissatisfaction with prominent curator Nicolas Bourriaud for the way he is leading the Montpellier Contemporain art space in France. [Le Monde]

A Sandro Botticelli painting worth $10 million may have disappeared amid a legal dispute involving a family feud. [The Guardian]

Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, the longtime director of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has died at 79. Under her directorship, the museum became a destination for work by self-taught artists. [Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]

Art & Artists

Artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen tenderly reflected on a 2002 show Okwui Enwezor curated that featured his work. “I have never met in all my life such a brilliant man,” McQueen said. [The Guardian]

Is there an Italian equivalent to Banksy? Geco, a graffiti artist who has emblazoned his bold work on various locales around Rome, has gained notoriety in his home country. [The New York Times]

Pepe Karmel, the author of a new survey about abstraction, discusses why the mode of art-making continues to be important and how he compiled seven years’ worth of research into one book. [Vogue]

While New York was boarded up in anticipation of protests following the Presidential election, artists got to work, covering the plywood barriers in art. [Designboom]

Market

An art dealer has lost a trial involving a work that artist Günther Uecker claimed was a fake. [Monopol]

A John Constable oil sketch that was once dismissed as a fake will head to auction at a British house for £100,000 ($132,000). [The Art Newspaper]