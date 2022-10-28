Smithsonian IDs Spots for Latino and Women’s Museums in D.C., Paris Monet-Mitchell Blockbuster to Travel, and More: Morning Links for October 28, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

BREAKING NEWS OUT OF BASEL THIS MORNING. Art-market veteran Noah Horowitz has been named CEO of Art Basel, taking the place of Marc Spiegler, ARTnews reports. Horowitz is a Basel alumnus, having been its director for the Americas from 2015 to 2021, when he decamped to Sotheby’s to be worldwide head of gallery and private dealer services. Spiegler joined the fair as co-director in 2007 and became global director in 2012. He will be involved in Basel’s Miami Beach fair in December, then serve as an adviser for six months. In a statement he called Horowitz “the perfect person to carry Art Basel forward.”

READY YOUR PADDLES. During the big-ticket sales of modern and contemporary art in New York next month, Sotheby’s will offer a painting from Andy Warhol’s storied “Death and Disaster” series, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews. The work, White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times) , 1963, will come to the block with an estimate above $80 million, and without a financial guarantee. That number a fair bit higher than the $660,000 that it drew when it last came up to auction, in 1987. (In today’s dollars, that would be around $1.72 million.) A “Death and Disaster” work has not been at auction since 2013, when Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster), also 1963, went for $105.4 million.

The Digest

ON THE MOVE. The blockbuster Donatello show that is now on view at the Gemäldegalerie in Berlin, after a run in Florence, will land at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in February, the Art Newspaper reports. And the Claude Monet and Joan Mitchell blowout drawing raves at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris—reviewed in ARTnews last week—is heading to the St. Louis Art Museum in Missouri in March, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Smithsonian has identified two locations for the National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women’s History Museum on the National Mall, near the Washington Monument in D.C. Congress must approve legislation before the picks become official. [The Washington Post]

The Bronx Museum of the Arts has rolled out a $26 million renovation plan from the architecture firm Marvel. It includes the relocation of its entrance, a new lobby, and display spaces that will be viewable from the street. Also, the design firm Team has also been tapped to create a new logo and website. [Artforum]

Los Angeles philanthropists Jarl and Pamela Mohn donated $1 million to LAXART, the largest gift in the nonprofit art space’s history. It has now raised 65 percent of the $5 million it is aiming to draw in a campaign for its new building in Melrose Hill, which is scheduled to be complete in the winter of 2023. [Los Angeles Times]

Frances Morris will step down as director of Tate Modern in April. Appointed in 2016, Morris was the first woman to hold the post. She started at Tate in 1987 as a curator; at Tate Modern she has also served as head of displays and director of collection for international art. [ArtReview]

The Kicker

A KING IN HIS CASTLE. King Charles made his hotly anticipated appearance on the BBC series The Repair Show, where skilled craftspeople repair prized antiques, and it seems to have gone well, with a broken 19th-century ceramic getting properly mended. “I think it is utterly wonderful, I’m thrilled,” the King (who was a prince at the time of the episode’s taping), said, according to BBC News . The new monarch is a major advocate for apprenticeships in specialized craft fields. “I still think the great tragedy is the lack of vocational education in schools,” he said, “actually not everybody is designed for the academic.” [BBC News]