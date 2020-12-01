Smithsonian Oral History of Pandemic Art, Monoliths Come and Go, and More: Morning Links from December 1, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

The Smithsonian Archives of American Art has conducted oral-history interviews with 85 artists about life during the pandemic. The first batch was released on Monday. [The New York Times]

Hong Kong Tatler’s Impact List of Asia’s most influential people includes collector and K11 developer Adrien Cheng, Ronnie Chan, who co-chairs Asia Society in Hong Kong, and art and stamp collector Koh Seow Chuan. [Hong Kong Tatler]

New details emerge on the removal of the monolith in the Utah desert. [The New York Times]

A second monolith was found on a Romanian mountainside. [The Art Newspaper]

Native American artist Rico Worl is the first member of the Tlingit people to design a U.S. postage stamp. [NPR]

Directors

James T. Demetrion, a former director who boosted the profile of the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., died at 90. [ARTnews]

Read the coverage of his life from Des Moines, Iowa, where he served as an important director for the Des Moines Art Center from 1969 to 1984. [Des Moines Register]

Art collector, philanthropist, and political scientist Guido Goldman, a textile aficionado who donated most of his collection to the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery in Washington, D.C., has died at 83. He had helped raise funds for an expansion of Harvard’s Fogg Museum. [The Harvard Gazette]

The Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University in New Jersey dedicated its Day With(out) Art commemoration to its late director Thomas Sokolowski, who was involved in establishing the annual day of action and mourning in response to the HIV/AIDS crisis. [Rutgers Today]

Museums

Sarah McBride, who will be the highest-ranking transgender elected official in the United States when she enters the Delaware state senate next year, is a board member of the Delaware Art Museum. Here she talks about her background in art. [The Art Newspaper]

An exhibition called “Her Story – Eliminating Gender Violence 2020” opened in Beijing with offerings that “include victims’ drawings of abusers, petitions asking the men to turn themselves in, and women’s audio stories about attacks.” [South China Morning Post]

In what is described as a “radical transformation,” the SMAK Museum in Belgium is considering the prospect of cloning itself so as to double its size. [Brussels Times]

Misc.

An arrangement of rock art described as the “Sistine Chapel of the ancients” was discovered in the Amazonian rainforest. [The Guardian]

“Bronze horse head … becomes first of zodiac collection returned to Beijing’s Old Summer Palace after theft in 1860s.” [South China Morning Post]

Read an excerpt from artist Roni Horn’s new book Island Zombie: Iceland Writings, a paean to a place to which she has returned in her life and work since 1975. [The Paris Review]