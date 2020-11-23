Smithsonian and National Gallery of Art Shutter Amid Rising U.S. Coronavirus Cases and More: Morning Links from November 23, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Hauser & Wirth has added to its roster the estate of abstractionist François Morellet, which was previously represented by Lévy Gorvy. [ARTnews]

The Smithsonian Institution and National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. have closed amid rising coronavirus cases across the city and the United States. [The Art Newspaper]

The White House announced last week that it had acquired an Isamu Noguchi sculpture for its Rose Garden. The work, titled Floor Frame (1962), is the first piece of art by an Asian American artist to enter the White House’s collection. [ARTnews]

Read about how Noguchi became a sculptor and rose to acclaim. [ARTnews]

Experts are working to conserve the bodies of two victims of the Mount Vesuvius eruption in Pompeii. [The Art Newspaper]

Interviews

Here’s a conversation between fashion designer Stella McCartney and artist Sheila Hicks, who discuss their earliest experiences with art, practicing mindfulness, and more. [ARTnews]

Artist Honor Titus discussed his new painting, Sock Hop, with T Magazine, saying that he “wanted to capture a sense of uninhibited innocence” with the work. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

Los Angeles

Artist Alex Prager has created an outdoor sculptural installation for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The work, which is on view in the museum’s Smidt Welcome Plaza near Chris Burden’s Urban Light, is titled Farewell, Work Holiday Parties and features 15 lifelike figures. [Los Angeles Times]

Christopher Hawthorne, the chief design officer of Los Angeles, has created an open call for new low-rise housing designs to accommodate middle-class and working families in the city. [KCRW]

United Kingdom

A bicycle missing a wheel that had been integral to a new mural by Banksy in Nottingham, England, has disappeared from its post near the artwork. [The Guardian]

An initiative called Artists Walk encourages London-based artists to display artworks from the windows of their homes amid renewed lockdown measures that have shuttered art institutions in the U.K. [The Guardian]

And more

Here’s an explainer on Mom Air, artist Oddur Eysteinn Friðriksson’s performance piece that had been fronting as a budget airline. [The Reykjavík Grapevine]

Finally, read about artist Elizabeth Turk’s recent participatory project at California’s Mt. San Antonio Gardens retirement community. The work, which engaged residents in coordinated movements with vibrantly colored umbrellas, was part of an effort “leading us back to joy and togetherness” amid the pandemic, the artist said. [The New York Times]