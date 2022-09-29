Photographer Sonia Handelman Meyer Dies at 102, Data Shows Huge NFT Drop, and More: Morning Links for September 29, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

HAMMER TIME. The big-ticket fall auctions of modern and contemporary art in New York are approaching, and today Sotheby’s uncorked news of one of its choice offerings: 90 works from the collection of David Solinger, the lawyer and Whitney Museum president who died in 1996. It is estimated to haul in $100 million. Angelica Villa has the story in ARTnews. The material, which is being sold by Solinger’s family, includes a 1927 Pablo Picasso portrait of his muse Marie-Thérèse Walter (top estimate: $20 million) and a 1950 Willem de Kooning ($25 million). Also present are pieces by Jean Dubuffet, Joan Miró, and many more. Here’s a fact about Solinger that might come in handy at your next art-trivia night: When he assumed the Whitney presidency in 1966, he was the first non-Whitney family member to hold the position.

SONIA HANDELMAN MEYER, the pioneering street photographer who chronicled New York life at mid-century before falling into obscurity, only to be rediscovered decades later, has died at 102, Richard Sandomir reports in the New York Times. Handelman Meyer was a member of the socially engaged Photo League collective, which shuttered in 1951, following claims that it had Communist ties. She stopped shooting her on-the-ground work at that point, and used an assumed name for a few years. “She was scared until the day she died that the F.B.I. would catch up with her,” her son, Joe Meyer, told the Times. He brought her images to a gallery in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2007, which showed them, helping to lead to a surge in interest in her work and the Photo League.

The Digest

Collector and dealer Steve Wynn and the U.S. government are unlikely to agree to a settlement on claims that the former Wynn Resorts chief acted as an unregistered agent for China, according to documents filed in federal court. Wynn has said he did not lobby for the country; the U.S. is trying to force him to register. [Bloomberg]

Just how big has the drop-off been in NFT activity? Trading volume is down some 97 percent this month, to $466 million, compared to the $17 billion high that the tokens reached in January, according to Dune Analytics, a provider of data on the blockchain world. [Bloomberg]

Artist Allison Katz, whose surreal and beguiling paintings appear in the current Venice Biennale, has joined Hauser & Wirth. Katz will continue to work with the Antenna Space, Giò Marconi, and dépendance galleries, while departing her New York rep, Luhring Augustine. [ARTnews]

This year’s “TIME100 Next” list, which highlights “rising stars from across industries” includes artists Oscar Murillo and Jordan Casteel, photographer Tyler Mitchell, and architect Frida Escobedo , who’s been tapped to create a new wing for modern and contemporary art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. [Time]

An enormous video screen on the facade of the M+ museum in Hong Kong is not currently working properly, with around 10 percent of its LED tubes failing to light up. The screen, measuring a whopping 213 feet by 360 feet, is used to showcase moving-image work and promotional material for M+. Repairs are underway. [South China Morning Post]

The Milwaukee Art Museum named Elizabeth Siegel as its chief curator. Siegel comes from the Art Institute of Chicago, where she is curator of photography and media. [ArtDaily]

The Kicker

THE CLOCK IS TICKING. A prized L. S. Lowry painting, titled Going to the Match (1953) and currently on view at the Lowry museum in Salford, England, is hitting the auction block at Christie’s next month, and the city’s mayor, Paul Dennett, is calling on the winning bidder to keep it on public view, the Guardian reports. The work, which is being sold by the Professional Footballers Association , is estimated at £8 million (about $8.65 million) and depicts people streaming into a soccer (aka football) match. Dennett has proposed that someone from that industry step in. “I’d like to make a personal plea for the footballing community here in Greater Manchester to look at retaining this painting for the people of Greater Manchester,” he said. “There’s a lot of money in that community, so finding £8m-plus wouldn’t be too difficult.” [The Guardian]