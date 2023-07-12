Skip to main content
Sotheby’s to Auction Rare Pteranodon Skeleton, Estimated to Sell for $4 M.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: A flying Pteranodon fossil is displayed during a press preview at Sotheby's on July 10, 2023 in New York City. The flying Pteranodon from the Cretaceous period could mark the most valuable skeleton of the species ever offered at auction with an estimated sale value of $4-6 million. It will be auctioned during the Live Natural History Auction on July 26. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
A flying Pteranodon fossil, displayed at Sotheby's New York this week. Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Sotheby’s will auction off the fossilized skeleton of an aerial predator estimated to fetch between $4 million and $6 million, as part of its annual natural history sale in New York on July 26.

The mounted specimen of the pteranodon, a bird-like reptile, was discovered in Kansas in 2002 and nicknamed Horus after the falcon-headed Egyptian god. It has a wingspan of 20 feet, flew over water, and used its long beak for trapping fish. Pteranodons lived about 85 million years ago and have been featured in several movies in the Jurassic Park franchise.

According to a release, “almost all of the original fossil bones remain essentially unrestored, meaning that artificial filler was not used to replace missing bone sections.”

“To get something of this size with the level of preservation is incredibly rare,” Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s head of science and popular culture, told the Associated Press. “Generally, if you go to a museum and you find a specimen that’s super well preserved, it’s going to be something on the smaller side.”

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, pteranodon skeletons are generally incomplete due to the fact that its “bones are hollow and thin-walled; therefore, they were usually crushed flat.”

Sotheby’s is also auctioning off a skeleton of a plesiosaur, which was discovered in the 1990s in Gloucestershire, England. The marine reptile lived about 190 million years ago and is thought to have inspired the legend of the Loch Ness monster due to its long neck, small head, and flippers matching descriptions of the legendary sea creature.

The auction house has nicknamed the 11-foot specimen Nessie and given it an estimated auction price of $600,000 to $800,000.

The two fossil auctions are happening more than 25 years after Sotheby’s launched the natural history sales genre in 1992 with a Tyrannosaurus rex named Sue. It sold for $8.4 million to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. However, sales of dinosaur fossils has been criticized by paleontologists for commercializing rare fossils rather than make them available for public access and further research and study. In 2018, the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology requested auction house Aguttes to cancel the sale of a carnivorous dinosaur believed to have lived 154 million years ago.

