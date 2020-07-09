Sotheby’s Hong Kong Evening Sale Brings in $107 M. and More: Morning Links from July 9, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

Art Market

Kelly Crow previews Christie’s live-streamed auction, set for tomorrow, that will further test the art market’s strength amid the pandemic. “It just matters if the art sells at all,” one art adviser said. [The Wall Street Journal]

Yesterday, Sotheby’s staged a modern art evening sale in Hong Kong that brought in $107 million, with only one lot failing to find a buyer. [Art Market Monitor]

Inigo Philbrick, the embattled former art dealer who was recently arrested in Vanuatu, is being held in an Oklahoma prison. [Bloomberg]

In an op-ed, Georgina Adam argues that the Philbrick case “has thrown into high relief” the issues around using art loans and guarantees. [The Art Newspaper]

Art & Artists

Karen Rosenberg speaks with Jeffrey Gibson about his new multi-media project, Because Once You Enter My House, It Becomes Our House, a model for a more inclusive monument that pays homage to both the queer and Indigenous communities. [Artful]

In New York City, a new generation of graffiti writers has been on the rise since the coronavirus lockdown started. David Gonzalez gives a look at some of what has been popping up on streets across the city. [The New York Times]

A massive new study, titled “Culture and Community in a Time of Crisis,” surveyed some 124,000 people about life during coronavirus and gives insight into what the public wants from art post-lockdown. [Artnet News]

Nicole R. Fleetwood’s powerful new book, Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration, explains why incarcerated artists are making some of the most powerful art today. Read a panel discussion with Fleetwood and three of the artists featured in her book. [ARTnews]

Opinion

Gus Casely-Hayford, the director of London’s V&A East, which is scheduled to open in 2023, writes, “I still find it hard to fathom that we have never formally and robustly confronted our colonial past.” [The Art Newspaper]

Misc.

Carolina A. Miranda reviews the much awaited for documentary on celebrity astrologer Walter Mercado, titled Mucho Mucho Amor. [Los Angeles Times]