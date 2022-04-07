Stanford’s Cantor Center Names Director, Finland Detains Art En Route to Russia, and More: Morning Links for April 7, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THE GOLDEN STATE JOB MARKET continues to hum. Earlier this week, the Getty Trust announced it had hired Katherine E. Fleming as its next president and CEO. Now Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center has selected Veronica Roberts as its next director. Roberts, a veteran curator, comes to the museum from the University of Texas at Austin , where she is curator of modern and contemporary art. It is a homecoming for Roberts, who is from the Bay Area, and she said that she was “thrilled to be returning . . . to a museum I visited countless times with my grandmother, who volunteered for the Cantor.” She fills a position left vacant when Susan Dackerman left in late 2020 amid allegations of a toxic work environment that were reported on by the Stanford Daily.

THE MUSEUM BOOM. The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in South Korea will open its fifth branch, in Daejeon, the country’s fifth-largest city, in 2026, the Korea JoongAng Daily reports. The MMCA currently sports two locations in Seoul, one just to the south in Gwacheon, and one in Cheongju. Its director, Yun Bummo, said that it will operate like an “art hospital,” with an emphasis on high-tech conservation. Meanwhile, FotoFocus , which operates a popular photography biennial in Cincinnati, said that it will open a two-story arts center—named FotoFocus Center, straightforwardly enough—in 2024 in the city’s hip Over-the-Rhine area, with nearly 15,000 square feet of space for exhibitions and other programming, Artforum reports.

The Digest

Customs officials in Finland said that they had halted the transport of art worth some $46 million in response to European Union sanctions that bar the return of luxury goods to Russia. The pieces had reportedly been on view in Italy and Japan, on loan from Russian museums and galleries. [Reuters]

Doris Derby, the activist and photographer who captured countless indelible images, from candid portraits of Civil Rights leaders to scenes of everyday life in African American communities, died late last month at the age of 82. [The New York Times]

Photographer Jerry Uelsmann, who created eye-catching, surreal, and trailblazing photomontages in the United States beginning in the 1960s, has died at 87. Uelsmann was also a longtime educator, teaching at the University of Florida for 38 years. [The Associated Press/Bloomberg]

Mendes Wood DM, which began in São Paulo in 2010, will open a 7,000-square-foot space in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood next month. It previously had a location on the Upper East Side, the neighborhood where powerhouse White Cube is opening next spring at 1002 Madison Avenue. [Financial Times]

At the Art Production Fund’s gala at the Pool in New York, a votive candle reportedly set fire to a gift bag, which in turn lit up a tablecloth. Designer Stacey Bendet and Bachelor and Bachelorette participant Tayshia Adams apparently saved the day by dousing the flames with Champagne and water. [Page Six]

ARTIST PROFILES! Jamel Shabazz is in the New York Times. Lynn Hershman Leeson is in Datebook. And Harrison K. Smith is in Bloomberg, discussing his conceptually intricate work at Pittsburgh’s Mattress Factory , which involved the museum taking out a $10,000 mortgage as part of a plan to pay reparations to a Black family faced with over-taxation on their home in the city.

The Kicker

PLAYING YOUR CARDS RIGHT. In the Architect’s Newspaper, artist Peter Scott, the director of the Carriage Trade gallery in New York, has a moving and lively remembrance of his friend, the storied artist Dan Graham, who died in February . At one point, Scott recalls an architecture documentary featuring Graham that involved showing interviewees playing cards—a king, a queen, etc.—as a prompt for them to talk about the hierarchy of the industry. “When Dan was shown the deck,” his old friend writes, “he dismissed it with a wave of his hand, claiming that this exercise, like the quest for power in architecture, was a ‘stupid game.’” [The Architect’s Newspaper]