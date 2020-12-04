Steve Wynn Opens his Private Gallery to the Public, Frieze is Leasing Gallery Spaces in London and More: Morning Links from December 4, 2020

A view of Cork Street in London, where Frieze hosted its Live program of performance in October.

News

The Supreme Court is considering whether the heirs of Jewish art dealers can sue Germany to recover artworks forcibly sold by Nazis. [The Los Angeles Times]

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco has tapped Natasha Becker to be its curator of African art, making her the first Black curator to hold the position. [San Francisco Chronicle]

Laura Hughes has been named interim director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. [Detroit News]

Revisit a year unlike any other with the ARTnews roundup of 2020’s most significant art events—from a stolen van Gogh to a worldwide wave of monument toppling. [ARTnews]

Market

How should art businesses brace for the end of the Brexit transition period? [Apollo Magazine]

Steve Wynn is opening the doors of his private Palm Beach gallery for limited public hours starting on Saturday. [Palm Beach Daily News]

Frieze is planning to rent two gallery spaces on London’s Cork Street in Mayfair, “with a view to create a space for ambitious exhibition projects,” according to a spokeswoman. [The Art Newspaper]

Art & Exhibitions

An AI algorithm that creates Chinese landscape paintings is fooling human evaluators more than half the time. [South China Morning Post]

After years in the planning, two proposed museums dedicated to American Latino and women’s history have come closer to a reality after a Senate committee unanimously voted in their favor. [The Washington Post]

Tracey Emin talks her long-awaited exhibition at the Royal Academy in London, in which new works by the artist are paired with pieces by her spiritual predecessor, Edvard Munch. [The Art Newspaper]

Kenneth Tam’s latest performance-art piece examines hazing rituals in Asian-American fraternities, Dawn Chan reports. [The New York Times]

How do you read The Recognitions, the meandering epic dealing in Flemish art forgeries? Samuel Rutter likens the experience to a Bosch triptych: “You’ll notice that the novel’s middle section is more or less twice the length of the first and third sections, where characters and themes reappear with a slightly wicked twist.” [The Paris Review]