Experiential Art Center Superblue to Open with teamLab, James Turrell, Es Devlin Works

In August, it was announced that Superblue, a new enterprise dedicated to experiential art, would be opened by Pace Gallery president Marc Glimcher and former Pace London president Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst. After a couple months of mystery, Superblue has revealed its first plans for its inaugural art center, in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. Set to open on December 22, Superblue’s first exhibition will be “Every Wall Is a Door,” featuring large-scale installations by James Turrell, teamLab, and Es Devlin.

Light and Space artist Turrell will present Ganzfeld—its title means “complete field” in German—in which visitors are immersed in a room of monochrome lighting, altering their perception of depth. British artist and theater designer Es Devlin’s Forest of Us looks to be a mirrored, multi-sensory maze that references bronchial structures. TeamLab, the Japanese art collective known for staging popular electronic installations, has created a series of installations, including Universe of Water Particles, a work that immerses visitors in a “digital continuum of water particles” which respond to touch. The exhibition is slated to be on view until at least 2022, and timed tickets start at at $30.

“The artists inaugurating Superblue’s first experiential art center offer a glimpse into the breadth of the experiential art movement and the extraordinary possibilities for the public to engage with and activate these kinds of works,” Superblue cofounder and chief executive officer Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst said in a statement.

The Miami location occupies a 50,000-square-foot former industrial building situated opposite the Rubell Museum, one of the most preeminent private contemporary art collections in the country. The venue features over 30,000 square feet of installation space, and the remainder will be dedicated to annual programming including performances, workshops, and seminars.

Superblue started in 2019 as PaceX, an initiative to commission works at the intersection of art and technology, with funding from billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs. Capitalizing on the growing demand for ticketed “experiences,” as opposed to conventional art institutions or commercial galleries, the company plans to expand to major cities worldwide.