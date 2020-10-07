T. Rex Fossil Sells at Christie’s for $31.8 M., Marina Abramović on Covid-19, and More: Morning Links from October 7, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

Market

A 67-million-year-old T. rex fossil sold for $31.8 million at a Christie’s sale in New York last night, setting a record. The sale was watched by 280,000 people and raked in $340.8 million. [Art Market Monitor]

A Sotheby’s Hong Kong auction of contemporary art brought $87.5 million in sales—and a new record. A Gerhard Richter abstraction sold for $28 million, making it the most expensive work by a Western artist ever to sell in Asia. [Art Market Monitor]

Does London’s Cromwell Place building offer a newer, better model for galleries? The “pay-for-what-you-need” facility is currently offering galleries such as Lehmann Maupin and Alexander Gray Associates space in the city. [The New York Times]

In a column earlier this year about how small and mid-size galleries can survive, dealer Candice Madey wrote, “I…see promise in purpose-built gallery space made available for rental. That’s the WeWork-like concept behind Cromwell Place.” [ARTnews]

See ARTnews’s 2020 Top 200 Collectors list, featuring a look at how the pandemic has shifted their practices. [ARTnews]

Artists

Artist and animal activist Lin May Saeed’s sculptures “show that our relationships with animals are not static, but ever-changing; that they are as social as they are ‘natural.’” [Art in America]

Works by Arno Breker, one of Adolf Hitler’s favorite artists, are the subject of a show the Kunsthaus Dahlem in Berlin. Can Germany confront a painful legacy of Nazi-era art? [Deutsche Welle]

Artist Cheng Ran is showing the work of young Chinese artists through his collective Martin Goya Business. “No artist in today’s China is representative of a time or the country,” Cheng said. [South China Morning Post]

Change

Marina Abramović on performance art during the time of a pandemic: “I don’t think that performance should adapt to coronavirus. Performance is about the relationship with the audience—this is our electricity. If you take this out, it’s not the same.” [The Guardian]

After a fire and various controversies over its offerings, Berlin’s Humboldt Forum finally has an opening date. The new museum is set to open in phrases starting in December. [The Art Newspaper]