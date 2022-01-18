Tate Liverpool Seeks Architecture Plans for $34 M. Refurbishment

Tate Liverpool, a part of the Tate museums network that opened in the North of England in 1988, has commenced a search for an architect for a “major reimagining of its landmark gallery on Royal Albert Dock Liverpool.” Housed in a historic former warehouse dating back to the 19th century, the museum was designed more than three decades ago by architect Sir James Stirling. The aim of the next phase is to secure what a press release described as a “refurbishment of its gallery and public spaces that will enable it to thrive for the next 30 years.”

Among the institution’s goals is “increasing the gallery’s visibility on the waterfront and within the Albert Dock, easing the transition between social and gallery environments and offering more engaging routes through the building.”

The price tag is expected to be £25 million (around $34 million), with £10 million ($13.6 million) coming from a grant received this past fall as part the “Leveling Up” program conceived by the United Kingdom’s government to address economic imbalance between different areas and communities across the U.K. Proposals from architects are being solicited through February 4, with a shortlist expected in March for a plan to be finalized by 2025.

Tate Liverpool is part of an English museum network that also comprises Tate Britain, Tate Modern, and Tate St. Ives. Exhibitions currently on view there include a painting show by Glasgow-born, Brussels-based artist Lucy McKenzie and a film instillation by English artist Emily Speed inspired by Edwin Abbott’s 1884 novella Flatland. Later this year, it is set to host an exhibition of works by the nominees for this year’s Turner Prize.