Tate Liverpool Will Temporarily Close in October 2023

Tate Liverpool announced that it will close later this year for a “major reimagining,” with the museum reopening in 2025 after its landmarked building on the city’s Royal Albert Dock undergoes renovation. During its closure, the museum said it will host events and other programming in collaboration with venues around Liverpool.

“Since Tate Liverpool opened 35 years ago, the experiences our audiences want to have, and the kind of work artists want to make, have both changed significantly,” Tate Liverpool director Helen Legg said in a statement. “So now is the time for us to reimagine the gallery for the 21st century and strengthen the connection between art and people.”

Tate Liverpool said its displays of modern and contemporary art, drawn from the national collection, will be on view until October 15, with the museum closing temporarily the following day. Additionally, the museum has extended its current exhibition “JMW Turner with Lamin Fofana: Dark Waters,” which was originally to close on June 4, until September 24; the exhibition pairs Turner’s seascapes with an immersive sound installation by Fofana. And prior to its closure, it will once again be a venue for the 2023 Liverpool Biennale, running June 10 to September 17.

“Announcing this temporary closure gives everyone who loves Tate Liverpool a chance to return to the gallery before we begin the transformation process,” Legg’s statement continued. “It is also important to us that our audiences know they will still be able to engage with Tate Liverpool during the closure period through the high-quality work we deliver within the city’s communities.”

Last year, Tate Liverpool announced the architectural firm 6a was chosen to redesign its iconic building, dating to 1846, as part of a $29.6 million (£25 million) renovation.