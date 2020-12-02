Boy Thrown at Tate Modern Walks, Museums Scale Back, and More: Morning Links from December 2, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

A boy thrown from a viewing platform at Tate Modern in London earlier this yer has started to walk again. [CNN]

The Museu de Arte de São Paulo will scale back its programming in 2021, opening fewer exhibitions and giving those shows longer run times. The change is due to the impact of the current pandemic. [The Art Newspaper]

Two Joan Mitchell works heading to sale at Phillips could bring in a collected $19 million. Both works have been showcased widely. [Art Market Monitor]

Susan Ewing, the director of the Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, will depart her post next year after just two years in the role. [Crain’s Detroit]

Art & Artists

Forbes’s “30 Under 30” list includes a host of art-world figures, including artists Elliott Jerome Brown Jr. and Chiffon Thomas and Pace Gallery director Sabrina Hahn. [Forbes]

Why do so many filmmakers pay homage to Pieter Bruegel the Elder? Jackson Arn ponders the query in an essay addressing Andrei Tarkovsky, Abbas Kiarostami, and more. [Art in America]

Ellen Pau, a pioneering video artist and filmmaker, discusses why she has felt close to death since childhood. [South China Morning Post]

Indian cartoonist Rachita Taneja is the subject of legal action after creating political images that are critical of the country’s supreme court. [NDTV]

Nearly every room inside the New York home of fashion designer Lisa Perry, who has been on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list, is akin to an art gallery. Take a look inside the penthouse, which includes a giant Jeff Koons sculpture. [Robb Report]

Museums

Christopher Knight panned an Alex Prager show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, writing that the artwork on view, which is focused on office holiday parties, is like an “advertising campaign” for Miller Lite. [Los Angeles Times]

The Dayton Art Institute is committed to change, says its director, Michael Roediger: “We have been working to create access to the museum for all people in our community.” [Dayton Daily News]