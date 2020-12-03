Tate Will Cut 12 Percent of Workforce and More: Morning Links from December 3, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

The artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara was detained in Cuba for being involved in a political protest. “I see that the conditions for changes in Cuba are ready; in fact, we are at the center of the changes,” he said. [Miami Herald]

The London-based publication ArtReview ranked the Black Lives Matter movement in the #1 spot of its annual “Power 100” list. [ARTnews]

A third monolith has mysteriously appeared in California. “Is it a marketing stunt or something else?” [CNET]

The Venice Biennale is calling on Swiss artist Christoph Büchel to return the migrant boat he used for Barca Nostra to Sicily. [The Art Newspaper]

Museums

Tate said it will have to cut its workforce by 12 percent, or about 120 jobs, to save £4.8 million in order to “survive the crisis.” The museum network said it would first try voluntary cuts to achieve the savings. [The Art Newspaper]

The Milwaukee Art Museum estimates it’s losing about $10,000 a day in revenue while being closed because of the pandemic. [Milwaukee Business Journal]

Art Market

In case you missed it, Art Basel opened its Miami Beach OVR to VIPs yesterday, where dealers reported a flurry of sales. [ARTnews]

A Toulouse Lautrec work that once belonged to Henry Ford led Christie’s Hong Kong–New York relay sale, which brought in a total of $119.3 million. [ARTnews]

A former U.S. diplomat, Bill Middendorf, has donated a 15th-century altarpiece panel by Hans Memling to the artist’s namesake museum in Bruges, after it failed to sell at auction in London last year. [The Art Newspaper]

The original steps from the Eiffel Tower went for about $328,000 at auction, nearly 10 times its estimate. [France24]

Artist and art patron Rosamond Brown and her son, dealer Ben Brown, talk Hong Kong’s art scene and a new fund they’ve created. [Hong Kong Tatler]

Art & Artists

Three artists are addressing the racist history of an historic Manhattan farmhouse. [The Guardian]

Hettie Judah interviewed 50 female artists this year to discuss “the impact of motherhood on their work.” [The Guardian]

Sebastian Smee writes about Rembrandt’s late portrait of Gerard de Lairesse, which is on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. [The Washington Post]

Photographer Zanele Muholi discusses her career retrospective at Tate Modern, which opens today. [The New York Times]

Ontario artists are being sought to paint a portrait of Walter Gretzky. [Welland Tribune]