TEFAF Maastricht Pushes Back 2021 Dates and More: Morning Links from October 8, 2020

News

TEFAF Maastricht, which was a super spreader event earlier this year, has pushed its 2021 dates from mid-March to May 31–June 6. [The Art Newspaper]

Kaywin Feldman, the director of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., has defended the decision to postpone the Guston show, but said that visitors might not have to wait until 2024 to see it. [The Washington Post]

The Palm Springs Art Museum is considering deaccessioning a major 1979 painting by Helen Frankenthaler, critic Christopher Knight reports. [Los Angeles Times]

Artist Charles Gaines has established a fellowship to support Black students in the MFA program at CalArts, where he is a longtime professor. [The New York Times]

Art & Artists

Writer Jenna Wortham and curator Kimberly Drew have penned an essay on what it means to preserve Black culture. [The New York Times Magazine]

The Getty Research Institute has made available 65,000 photographs from Ed Ruscha’s road trips from 1965 to 2007. [Los Angeles Times]

Wayne Thiebaud plans to paint on his 100th birthday next month. “I’ll just go to work,” the artist said. “I’m a pretty boring guy.” [San Francisco Chronicle]

Melissa Gronlund writes about how artist Heba Amin uses history’s overlooked stories in her art. [The National]

Artist Jonathan Horowitz has curated an exhibition at the Jewish Museum in New York called “We Fight to Build a Free World,” which includes 36 newly commissioned posters by the likes of Tania Bruguera and Christine Sun Kim. [The Guardian]

Market

The sale of a 15th-century Botticelli portrait next year will save its seller, Sheldon Solow, some $33 million in capital gains tax through legal maneuvering that makes a private foundation its owner, reports Katya Kazakina. [Bloomberg]

Sotheby’s Hong Kong modern art evening sale brought in $96.5 million across 25 lots. [Art Market Monitor]

Misc.

Ronald O. Perelman, who recently put major works from his art collection on the market, is now selling a pair of connected Manhattan townhouses for $75 million. [Bloomberg]

Here’s a slideshow of posters that changed the world. [The Guardian]

And finally, here’s a poem after a Graciela Iturbide photograph by Brenda Cárdenas. [Poets.org]