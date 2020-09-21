After Calling Off New York Edition, TEFAF Will Launch Online Fair This Fall

The European Fine Art Foundation, which hosts fairs in Maastricht, the Netherlands, and New York, has created a digital platform in response to the pandemic. TEFAF Online‘s inaugural exhibition, which will include 283 international participants, will run from November 1 to 4, with preview days on October 30 and 31.

Each exhibitor will present only one work of art in what TEFAF characterized in a release as a “masterpiece format.” The pieces on offer will be accompanied by text and videos detailing why galleries selected them for the show, and an interactive component will connect collectors directly with dealers.

Among the exhibitors in the first edition of TEFAF Online are Gagosian, David Zwirner, Gladstone Gallery, Acquavella Galleries, Tina Kim Gallery, Lehmann Maupin, Lévy Gorvy, Luhring Augustine, Pace Gallery, Perrotin, Galeria Nara Roesler, Matthew Marks Gallery, Salon 94, White Cube, and Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac.