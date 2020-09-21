After Calling Off New York Edition, TEFAF Will Launch Online Fair This Fall

The European Fine Art Foundation, which hosts fairs in Maastricht, the Netherlands, and New York, has created a digital platform in response to the pandemic. TEFAF Online‘s inaugural exhibition, which will include 283 international participants, will run from November 1 to 4, with preview days on October 30 and 31.
Each exhibitor will present only one work of art in what TEFAF characterized in a release as a “masterpiece format.” The pieces on offer will be accompanied by text and videos detailing why galleries selected them for the show, and an interactive component will connect collectors directly with dealers.
Among the exhibitors in the first edition of TEFAF Online are Gagosian, David Zwirner, Gladstone Gallery, Acquavella Galleries, Tina Kim Gallery, Lehmann Maupin, Lévy Gorvy, Luhring Augustine, Pace Gallery, Perrotin, Galeria Nara Roesler, Matthew Marks Gallery, Salon 94, White Cube, and Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac.
TEFAF chairman Hidde van Seggelen said in a statement that TEFAF Online will remain part of the fair’s future programming after pandemic-related travel restrictions and lockdowns ease. “This new platform allows TEFAF’s respected exhibitors to be just a click away to new and existing collectors alike, and we look forward to developing it into a permanent feature alongside future TEFAF Fairs.”
In March, TEFAF was forced to close its Maastricht fair early, and it announced in July that it had canceled its fall New York fair, which had been postponed from the spring, as a result of the pandemic.
The list of TEFAF Online exhibitors follows in full below.
Galerie 1900-2000 (France)
Gallery 19C (U.S.)
A. Aardewerk Antiquair Juwelier (Netherlands)
Acquavella Galleries (U.S.)
Agnews (U.K.)
A La Vieille Russie (U.S.)
Kunstgalerij Albricht (Netherlands)
A Lighthouse called Kanata (Japan)
Altomani & Sons (Italy)
Åmells (Sweden)
Antonacci Lapiccirella Fine Art (Italy)
Applicat-Prazan (France)
Ariadne Galleries (U.S.)
Arnoldi-Livie (Germany)
Aronson Antiquairs (Netherlands)
AR-PAB / Álvaro Roquette – Pedro Aguiar-Branco // VOC Antiguidades Lda. (France)
ArtAncient (U.K.)
AV Modern & Contemporary (Switzerland)
Riccardo Bacarelli (Italy)
Bailly Gallery Geneva-Paris (Switzerland)
Gregg Baker (U.K.)
Véronique Bamps (Monaco)
Jean-Luc Baroni & Marty de Cambiaire (France)
Beck & Eggeling International Fine Art (Germany)
Charles Beddington Ltd (U.K.)
Michele Beiny (U.S.)
Benappi Fine Art (U.K.)
Galerie de la Béraudière (Belgium)
Galerie Berès (France)
Bergamin & Gomide (Brazil)
Berko Fine Paintings (Belgium)
Kunsthandel A.H. Bies (Netherlands)
Bijl-Van Urk B.V. (Netherlands)
H. Blairman & Sons Ltd (U.K.)
Blumka Gallery (U.S.)
Julius Böhler Kunsthandlung (Germany)
BorzoGallery (Netherlands)
Bottegantica (Italy)
Botticelli Antichità (Italy)
Bowman Sculpture (U.K.)
Brimo de Laroussilhe (France)
Ben Brown Fine Arts (U.K.)
BURZIO. (U.K.)
James Butterwick (U.K.)
Jean-David Cahn A.G. (Switzerland)
Galerie Canesso (France)
Galerie Gisela Capitain (Germany)
Cardi Gallery (U.K.)
Caylus (Spain)
Enrico Ceci Cornici Antiche (Italy)
Alessandro Cesati (Italy)
Wallace Chan (China)
Cindy Chao The Art Jewel (China)
Galerie Jean-Christophe Charbonnier (France)
Galerie Chastel-Maréchal (France)
Galerie Chenel (France)
Le Claire Kunst (Germany)
Galerie Eric Coatalem (France)
Colnaghi (U.K.)
Thomas Colville Fine Art (U.S.)
Connaught Brown (U.K.)
Galleria Continua (Italy)
Cortesi Gallery (Switzerland)
Nicolás Cortés Gallery (Spain)
Gisèle Croës (Belgium)
Daniel Crouch Rare Books (U.K.)
Daatselaar Fine Art & Antiques (Netherlands)
Dansk Møbelkunst (Denmark)
Daxer & Marschall Kunsthandel (Germany)
Day and Faber (U.K.)
Massimo De Carlo (Italy)
Galerie Delalande (France)
Demisch Danant (U.S.)
Bernard Descheemaeker – Works of Art (Belgium)
Galerie Michel Descours (France)
Alberto Di Castro (Italy)
Alessandra Di Castro (Italy)
Di Donna Galleries (U.S.)
Dickinson (U.K.)
Didier Ltd (U.K.)
Galerie Bernard Dulon (France)
Galerie Anne-Sophie Duval (France)
Galerie Eberwein (France)
Charles Ede (U.K.)
Galerie Xavier Eeckhout (France)
Jaime Eguiguren Art & Antiques (Argentina)
Eguiguren Arte de Hispanoamérica (Argentina)
Donald Ellis Gallery (Canada)
Deborah Elvira (Spain)
Endlich Antiquairs (Netherlands)
Les Enluminures (France)
FD Gallery (U.S.)
Yann Ferrandin (France)
Peter Finer (U.K.)
Fondantico di Tiziana Sassoli (Italy)
Frascione Arte (Italy)
Peter Freeman, Inc. (U.S.)
French & Company (U.S.)
Friedman Benda (U.S.)
Gagosian (U.S.)
Gana Art (South Korea)
Giacometti Old Master Paintings (Italy)
Thomas Gibson Fine Art (U.K.)
Eric Gillis Fine Art (Belgium)
Pierre Marie Giraud (Belgium)
Galerie Gismondi (France)
Gladstone Gallery (U.S.)
Galerie Gmurzynska (Switzerland)
Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts, LLC (U.S.)
Oscar Graf (France)
Richard Green (U.K.)
Dr. Jörn Günther Rare Books AG (Switzerland)
Haboldt & Co. (Netherlands)
Hammer Galleries (U.S.)
Hancocks (U.K.)
Hazlitt (U.K.)
Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert (U.K.)
Patrick Heide Contemporary Art (U.K.)
Heim Jean-François (Switzerland)
Galerie Marc Heiremans (Belgium)
Hemmerle (Germany)
Galerie Henze & Ketterer & Triebold (Switzerland)
Galerie Max Hetzler (Germany)
Hirschl & Adler Galleries (U.S.)
Hostler Burrows (U.S.)
Gallery Hyundai (South Korea)
Jacksons (Sweden)
Jason Jacques Gallery (U.S.)
Otto Jakob (Germany)
Ben Janssens Oriental Art (U.K.)
Jaski Gallery (Netherlands)
Galleri K (Norway)
Kallos Gallery (U.K.)
Kasmin (U.S.)
Daniel Katz Gallery (U.K.)
Galerie Kevorkian (France)
Maria Kiang Chinese Art (China)
Jack Kilgore & Co. (U.S.)
Tina Kim Gallery (U.S.)
Christopher Kingzett (U.K.)
Koetser Gallery (Switzerland)
Kollenburg Antiquairs (Netherlands)
Koopman Rare Art (U.K.)
Galerie kreo (France)
Galerie Kugel (France)
Elfriede Langeloh (Germany)
Kunstkammer Georg Laue (Germany)
Galerie Laurentin (France)
Galerie Léage (France)
Galerie Lefebvre (France)
Lehmann Maupin (U.S.)
Lévy Gorvy (U.S.)
David Lévy & Associés (Belgium)
Lowell Libson & Jonny Yarker Ltd (U.K.)
Salomon Lilian (Switzerland)
Lisson Gallery (U.K.)
Stuart Lochhead Sculpture (U.K.)
López de Aragón (Spain)
Ludorff (Germany)
Luhring Augustine (U.S.)
Lullo • Pampoulides (U.K.)
Luxembourg + Co. (U.S.)
The Maas Gallery (U.K.)
MacConnal-Mason Gallery (U.K.)
Galleria dArte Maggiore g.a.m. (Italy)
Alain Marcelpoil (France)
Matthew Marks Gallery (US)
Maruani Mercier (Belgium)
Helga Matzke (Germany)
The Mayor Gallery (U.K.)
Mayoral (Spain)
Mazzoleni (U.K.)
Kunsthandel Mehringer (Germany)
Anthony Meier Fine Arts (U.S.)
Mentink & Roest (Netherlands)
Galerie Mermoz (France)
The Merrin Gallery, Inc. (U.S.)
Mignoni (U.S.)
Galerie Le Minotaure (France)
ML Fine Art (U.K.)
Amir Mohtashemi Ltd. (U.K.)
Sydney L Moss Ltd. (U.K.)
Kunsthandel Peter Mühlbauer (Germany)
Mullany (U.K.)
Richard Nagy Ltd. (U.K.)
Lillian Nassau LLC (U.S.)
Mathieu Neouze (France)
neugerriemschneider (Germany)
Galerie Neuse (Germany)
Marcel Nies Oriental Art (Belgium)
Maurizio Nobile (Italy)
Stephen Ongpin Fine Art (U.K.)
Osborne Samuel (U.K.)
Pace Gallery (U.S.)
Walter Padovani (Italy)
Perrotin (U.S.)
Petzel Gallery (U.S.)
Ronald Phillips Ltd (U.K.)
Piacenti (U.K.)
Piva&C (Italy)
Plektron Fine Arts AG (Switzerland)
Polak Works of Art (Netherlands)
Porcini (Italy)
Galerie de la Présidence (France)
Benjamin Proust Fine Art Ltd (U.K.)
Christophe de Quénetain (France)
R & Company (U.S.)
Artur Ramon Art (Spain)
Lucas Ratton (France)
Almine Rech (Belgium)
Richard Redding Antiques Ltd (Switzerland)
Jean Michel Renard (France)
Robilant+Voena (U.K.)
Röbbig München (Germany)
Galeria Nara Roesler (Brazil)
Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac (U.K.)
Rossi & Rossi (China)
Rudigier Fine Art (Germany)
Kunsthandlung Helmut H. Rumbler (Germany)
Safani Gallery Inc. (U.S.)
Salon 94 (U.S.)
Adrian Sassoon (U.K.)
Hidde van Seggelen (Germany)
Galerie Patrick Seguin (France)
Senger Bamberg Kunsthandel (Germany)
Shapero Rare Books & Shapero Modern (U.K.)
Shibunkaku (Japan)
S. J. Shrubsole, Corp. (U.S.)
Elle Shushan (U.S.)
Siegelson, New York (U.S.)
Robert Simon Fine Art (U.S.)
Runjeet Singh Limited (U.K.)
Skarstedt (U.S.)
Rob Smeets Gallery (Switzerland)
Somlo London (U.K.)
Librairie Camile Sourget (France)
Sprovieri (U.K.)
Stair Sainty Gallery (U.K.)
Marjan Sterk Fine Art Jewellery (Netherlands)
Sycomore Ancient Art (Switzerland)
Symbolic & Chase (U.K.)
TAFETA (U.K.)
Taffin (U.S.)
Talabardon & Gautier (France)
Heribert Tenschert – Antiquariat Bibermühle (Switzerland)
Galerie Terrades (France)
Galerie Thomas (Germany)
Thomsen Gallery (U.S.)
Omer Tiroche Gallery (U.K.)
Tomasso Brothers Fine Art (U.K.)
Tornabuoni Arte (Italy)
Tóth – Ikonen (Netherlands)
Leon Tovar Gallery (U.S.)
Galerie Patrice Trigano (France)
Trinity Fine Art (U.K.)
David Tunick, Inc. (U.S.)
Galerie Utermann (Germany)
Vallois (France)
Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois (France)
Rafael Valls Limited (U.K.)
Van de Weghe (U.S.)
Vanderven Oriental Art (Netherlands)
Vedovi Gallery (Belgium)
Galerie von Vertes (Switzerland)
Axel Vervoordt (Belgium)
Galleria Carlo Virgilio & C. (Italy)
VKD Jewels (Netherlands)
Waddington Custot (U.K.)
Wartski (U.K.)
Offer Waterman (U.K.)
The Weiss Gallery (U.K.)
Jorge Welsh Works of Art (U.K.)
William Weston Gallery (U.K.)
Galerie Maria Wettergren (France)
White Cube (U.K.)
W&K-Wienerroither & Kohlbacher (Austria)
Joan Wijermars (Netherlands)
Wildenstein and Co. Inc. (U.S.)
Adam Williams Fine Art Ltd. (U.S.)
Yares Art (U.S.)
Alon Zakaim Fine Art (U.K.)
Galerie Zlotowski (France)
David Zwirner (U.S.)