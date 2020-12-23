Tel Aviv Museum Chief Curator Resigns, Leicester Street Artwork Isn’t by Banksy, and More: Morning Links from December 23, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

A street artwork that locals in Leicester, England, thought was by a famous artist is, indeed, not a Banksy. [Leicester Mercury]

Doron Rabina, chief curator at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, has unexpectedly quit. He is set to return to his studio practice as an artist. [Haaretz]

A newly published series of chats from the Sacklers reveal how the family used museums to help clear their names. [Hyperallergic]

Art Spaces

Michelle Jacques will be the new chief curator of Remai Modern in Saskatchewan, Canada. She comes from the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria. [Saskatchewan StarPhoenix]

Renée Brummell Franklin will be the first chief diversity officer of the Saint Louis Art Museum. She was formerly its director of audience development. [The St. Louis American]

The MIT Media Lab, a center known in part for its art-and-tech projects, has named a new director: Dava Newman, who formerly served as deputy administrator of NASA. [TechCrunch]

Art & Artists

Augusta Savage made huge strides for Black artists during the first half of the 20th century. The first artist elected to the National Association of Women Artists, she created art for the 1939 World’s Fair. [Gothamist]

“As an artist, it is difficult to discern whether something is culture or spectacle,” says painter Josh Smith in a new interview. [The Art Newspaper]

Collecting

Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, a major collector based in the United Arab Emirates, has spent a year acquiring works by Arab women artists. The results are now on view at the Sharjah Art Museum—and not everyone is happy with them. [The National]

See inside the walls of a $33 million home in California’s Silicon Valley that’s filled with art. [Robb Report]

Correction, 12/23/20, 12:35 p.m.: A previous version of this article misstated where the Barjeel artworks are on view. It is the Sharjah Art Museum, not the Sharjah Art Foundation.