ARTnews Travel Program Uncovers All the Best Berlin Has To Offer

ARTnews and Academic Travel Abroad are launching an exciting new travel program for 2022 that offers exclusive, all-access experiences that only our experts can provide.

7 Days | September 9­-15, 2022

Explore Berlin, a dazzling 21st-century destination, through the lens of art. ARTnews expert and editor Emily Watlington’s whirlwind insider tour showcases Berlin’s pivotal role in art, culture, and architecture. Watlington pairs insightful, fresh commentary with Berlin’s gritty murals, hot creative districts, sleek contemporary museums, and antiquity and Islamic art exhibits.

We’ve scheduled stops to quench your thirst for immersive experiences and hidden gems, along with plenty of time for serendipitous discoveries. Skip the lines for private tours at Pergamon Museum, Bröhan Museum, and workspaces like the world-renowned Olafur Eliasson Studio. And let the distinctive Boros Collection and Haubrok Foundation usher you inside to view cutting-edge art made by internationally renowned artists and craftspeople.

Explore the innovative Charlottenburg, Kreuzberg, and Auguststraße districts, packed with contemporary museums, street art, and art laboratories. Admire the architecture of Le Corbusier’s Brutalist housing complex, Corbusierhaus; the treasures on Museum Island, the UNESCO World Heritage Site; and the history of East Side Gallery, where artists repurposed a portion of the Berlin Wall into an open-air art exhibit.

Of course, we’ll also make time for iconic Berlin destinations such as the neoclassical Brandenburg Gate, impressive Gendarmenmarkt public square, and Tiergarten urban garden. And we’ll visit the historic Markthalle Neun indoor food court and the Olympiastadion, where the 1936 Summer Olympics took place.

Memorable meals are on the itinerary as well, whether a rooftop lunch at the Reichstag or dining on Meissen plates during a day trip to Europe's oldest porcelain factory (after a behind-the-scenes visit). At night, we'll rest at the four-star Arcotel John F Berlin, located within the city's embassy quarter and walking distance from iconic sights like the Brandenburg Gate.