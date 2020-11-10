The Legal Battle Over Robert Indiana Winds Down, Shanghai Moves Forward With Art Fairs, and More: Morning Links from November 10, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Art collector Herman Daled, whose significant conceptual art holdings were acquired by MoMA, has died. [ARTnews]

After nearly three years and multimillion-dollar court fees, the end may be in sight for the legal battle over the estate of Robert Indiana. [The Art Newspaper]

Market

Sotheby’s will offer a 17th-century painting by Flemish old master David Teniers the Younger at the house’s upcoming London Old Masters sale. The work, which has been out of the public eye since the late-19th century, is expected to fetch upwards of $7 million. [Art Market Monitor]

Despite reports of its first confirmed case of coronavirus in months, Shanghai plans to host multiple art fairs this November. [The Art Newspaper]

Artists & Exhibitions

Read a profile of artist Senga Nengudi, who continues to interrogate ideas of the Black, female experience decades after the debut of her iconic “R.S.V.P.” series. [T: The New York Times Magazine]

Glenn Kaino is keeping busy in L.A. The artist has finished a documentary about activist-Olympian Tommie Smith, opened a new show at Mass MoCA, and debuted an installation dubbed “a teeming, mini-galaxy trapped in a fish tank.” [The Los Angeles Times]

How do you read the enigmatic, chromatic paintings of Sam Gilliam? Scholar Fred Moten has provided a few pointers. [The New Yorker]

In Conversation

“For a few night and days after November 3, I lost my appetite. Nothing tasted appealing.” Paul Chan reflects on the immediate wake of the US presidential election, and shares an artwork created in response. [Artforum]

Following a summer of cancer treatment, Tracey Emin talks about her new show, and imagines what the next 30 years of her painting career may look like. [The Guardian]