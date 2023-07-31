Third Theft Reported From Set of ‘Beetlejuice 2’ in Vermont

To summon Beetlejuice, you need to say his name three times. That’s also how many times thieves have struck the set of the highly-anticipated sequel, according to Vermont State Police.

Police say the additional theft from the set of Beetlejuice 2 happened sometime between Monday and Thursday last week. According to a press release, six windows from the movie’s house were stolen from their storage location at a local ski resort in East Corinth, Vermont. The house had been deconstructed after filming and the windows had been donated to Northeast Slopes.

The theft of the windows took place less than two weeks after two other items had been reported stolen from the Beetlejuice 2 set. The first was a large lamppost “topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration” that was removed from its base and taken away an older model GMC truck.

The second item was a 150-pound “abstract art statue” taken from the area of the cemetery. After state police posted two photos of the sculpture on Twitter and Facebook, it was easy to recognize from the first Beetlejuice film as an object designed by main character Delia Deetz (Catherine O’Hara). In the 1988 original, the large sculpture crashes into a window during transport and later comes to life, terrorizing Delia and her friends. It was also reproduced for the set of the Broadway musical based on the film.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Vermont State Police.